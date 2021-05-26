THE DAY IN PHOTOS: May 26, 2021

Lightning and the Supermoon Lightning strikes, as clouds cover the setting supermoon in this photo taken at 5:02 a.m. in Mabini town, Batangas on May 26, 2021. Astronomy enthusiasts will be treated with a “Super Blood moon” as a total lunar eclipse occurs with the moon appearing bigger as it orbits closer the earth, happening from 4:47 to 9:49 p.m on Wednesday, with the eclipse peaking at its greatest at 7:18 p.m. Gigie Cruz, ABS-CBN News

Protesters mark George Floyd’s 1st death anniversary, push for police reform Protesters march on the Brooklyn Bridge during a demonstration on the first death anniversary of George Floyd, in New York City, New York, USA on Tuesday. The family of George Floyd, who died in handcuffs with his neck pinned under a Minneapolis police officer's knee, called for police reform during a meeting with US President Joe Biden and lawmakers at the Capitol Hill. Jeenah Moon, Reuters

Reusable bags for Sampaloc community pantry Members of Earth Island Institute Philippines give out recyclable eco-bags to pantry beneficiaries, in exchange for single-use plastic bags during the launching of the #WalangPlastikan campaign in a community pantry in Matimyas Street in Sampaloc on Wednesday. The initiative aims to lessen the use of single-use plastics in community pantries during this time of the pandemic. ABS-CBN News

Memories of Edwin The family of slain teen with special needs, Edwin Arnigo, adorns his casket with his awards as an athlete, as his remains lay in Valenzuela City on Wednesday. Arnigo was killed during a raid by members of the Philippine National Police in an illegal cockfighting site last May 23, with conflicting reports between the PNP and Arnigo's family on how he was killed. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

House-to-house COVID-19 vaccinations continue Health workers walk along an alley where children are seen using their mobile phones, during a house-to-house vaccination against COVID-19 in Manila on Wednesday. The Philippines reported 5,310 new COVID-19 infections on the same day, the highest announced in 4 days, bringing the country’s cumulative total to almost 1.2 million. Lisa Marie David, Reuters

Temperature check before entry The body temperature of people entering a mall in Sucat, Paranaque is checked as part of quarantine protocols designed to combat the spread of COVID-19 during the launch of the Safety Seal Certification in the establishment on Wednesday. The certification is granted to buildings and establishments that are compliant with minimum public health standards and use accredited contact tracing apps. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

TITLE Teach a man to fish Local fishermen prepare to sail from the breakwater of Baseco Compound in Tondo, Manila amid the general community quarantine enforced to curb the spread of COVID-19, on Wednesday. The OCTA Research group in a press briefing during the day said it does not recommend the easing of the current quarantine restriction even with the drop in the average new COVID-19 cases in the capital region as it does not mean there will no longer be another surge. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News AUTHOR

Watching the lunar eclipse A woman watches a lunar eclipse, the first one in more than two years, coinciding with the year’s biggest supermoon from Quezon City on Wednesday. The next partial lunar eclipse will be on November 19 while the next total lunar eclipse won’t be until May 16, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Super Flower Blood Moon ends The total lunar eclipse ends as seen from Mount Gulugod Baboy in Mabini town, Batangas on Wednesday. The lunar event was dubbed the Super Flower Blood Moon, as the full moon during the month of May is called the Flower Moon, was also at its closest point to Earth making it look larger, and its light is scattered through the atmosphere, making it appear red. Gigie Cruz, ABS-CBN News