IN PHOTOS: Skygazers watch Super Blood Moon

ABS-CBN News

Skygazers were treated to a rare celestial spectacle as the Super Blood Moon coincided with a total lunar eclipse on May 26, 2021.

Enthusiasts around the world went out to capture that rare shot of the moon which appeared bigger and brighter while it orbits closer the earth.

Locals wait for the Super Blood Moon at Mt Gulugod Baboy in Mabini, Batangas amid cloudy skies on May 26, 2021. Gigie Cruz, ABS-CBN News The Super Blood moon rises as partial eclipse begins in this photo seen from Mt. Gulugod Baboy in Mabini, Batangas amid cloudy skies on May 26, 2021. Gigie Cruz, ABS-CBN News Locals wait for the Super Blood Moon at Mt Gulugod Baboy in Mabini, Batangas amid cloudy skies on May 26, 2021. Gigie Cruz, ABS-CBN News Super Blood Moon rises as partial eclipse begins in this photo taken at Quezon City on May 26, 2021. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Bystanders watch the rise of the Super Moon and lunar eclipse from Quezon City on May 26, 2021. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News The moon is pictured from Sanur beach near Denpasar on Indonesia resort island of Bali on May 26, 2021, during a total lunar eclipse as stargazers across the Pacific are casting their eyes skyward to witness a rare "Super Blood Moon". Sonny Tumbelaka, AFP The moon is pictured above Hong Kong on May 26, 2021, during a total lunar eclipse as stargazers across the Pacific are casting their eyes skyward to witness a rare "Super Blood Moon". Anthony Wallace, AFP People take pictures during the full moon eclipse, known as the "Super Blood Moon", as it rises through low clouds above the Eastern District of Hong Kong, China 26 May, 2021. Lam Yik, Reuters The shadow of the earth falls partly across a full moon during a total lunar eclipse seen from Anilao in the province of Batangas, south of Manila, Philippines. May 26, 2021. The lunar eclipse coincided with a supermoon, the first in more than two years. Basilio H. Sepe, ABS-CBN News The shadow of the earth falls on a full moon during a total lunar eclipse seen from Anilao in the province of Batangas on May 26, 2021. Basilio H. Sepe, ABS-CBN News The Super Blood Moon seen over Batangas Bay in this photo taken on May 26, 2021. Gigie Cruz, ABS-CBN News The Super Blood Moon at partial eclipse in this photo taken at 8:20 PM at Mt Gulugod Baboy, Mabini, Batangas on May 26, 2021. Gigie Cruz, ABS-CBN News Locals watch as the total lunar eclipse exits at Mt Gulugod Baboy in Mabini town, Batangas on May 26, 2021. Gigie Cruz, ABS-CBN News The partial lunar eclipse ends at 8:52 PM as seen from Mt Gulugod Baboy, Mabini, Batangas on May 26, 2021. Gigie Cruz, ABS-CBN News