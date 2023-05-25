THE DAY IN PHOTOS: May 25, 2023

MULTIMEDIA

Here are the day's top stories in photos.

Typhoon Mawar lashes Guam This video grab from the Twitter page of James Reynolds @EarthUncutTV shows strong winds and precipitation from Typhoon Mawar blowing across Tumon Bay, Guam on Wednesday. Typhoon Mawar passed just north of the US territory of Guam on May 24, the island's governor said, bringing destructive winds to the Pacific military outpost. James Reynolds, AFP

Fans pay tribute to Tina Turner Flowers are placed on the Hollywood Walk of Fame star of US-Swiss singer Tina Turner, in Hollywood, California, on Wednesday. Rock legend Tina Turner, the growling songstress who electrified audiences from the 1960s and went on to release hit records across five decades, has died at the age of 83, a statement announced on May 24, 2023. Patrick T. Fallon, AFP

Group calls for democratic governance in UP Members of the Movement for Democratic Governance-UP hold a picket protest during the UP Board of Regents meeting at the Quezon Hall of the University of the Philippines in Diliman, Quezon City, on Thursday. Students, faculty members, and alumni urged the Board of Regents to uphold transparency and accountability in selecting university officials. The protest coincides with the first 100 days of UP President Angelo Jimenez. Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News

The long road to healing Families of victims of extrajudicial killings (EJK) receive the cremated remains of their loved ones during the 12th "Daluyan Ng Paghilom" at the Sacred Heart Parish Shrine in Quezon City on Thursday. The six cremated remains, which were blessed and turned over to their immediate family, were part of the exhumed and re-autopsied bodies of the drug war victims. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MMDA prepares for Typhoon Mawar Metropolitan Manila Development Authority and Metro Manila Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council personnel check readiness of rescue equipment such as fiberglass boats, aluminum boats, rubber boats, life vests, and other machinery at the MMDA office in Pasig City in preparation for possible deployment once typhoon Mawar enters the Philippine Area of Responsibility. Mawar is forecast to enter the Philippine area of responsibility by Friday evening or Saturday morning and will be given the local name “Betty.” Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News