THE DAY IN PHOTOS: May 26, 2022

ABS-CBN News

Posted at May 26 2022 11:47 PM | Updated as of May 26 2022 11:49 PM

Here are the day's top stories in photos.

USS Bataan joins Fleet Week in New York

US sailors and Marines stand on the flight deck of the USS Bataan as the ship passes the Statue of Liberty during Fleet Week in New York Harbor on Wednesday. USS Bataan, a Wasp-class amphibious assault ship in the United States Navy, was named in honor of the heroic defenders of Bataan during the World War II. Angela Weiss,AFP

Family, friends, supporters gather as Susan Roces laid to rest

Senator Grace Poe, along with family and friends, pay their final respects to veteran actress Susan Roces during the interment ceremony at the Manila North Cemetery on Thursday. Roces, dubbed as the Queen of the Philippine Movies, died last May 20 at the age of 80. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Uvalde community holds mass for school shooting victims

People gather at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church to pray for the victims of the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas on Wednesday. The tight-knit Latino community of Uvalde was wracked with grief after a teen in body armor marched into the school and killed 19 children and two teachers, in the latest spasm of deadly gun violence in the US. Chandan Khanna, AFP

Incoming party-list reps pose for photos after proclamation

Nominees of party-list groups that secured seats in the next Congress pose for photos after being proclaimed by the Commission on Elections (Comelec), sitting as National Board of Canvassers (NBOC), in Pasay City on Thursday. The party-list representatives will serve a 3-year term in the 19th Congress. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Art Basel opens in Hong Kong

A visitor takes photos of a sculpture by Gongkan titled “A Boy and Someone from Nowhere” at Art Basel in Hong Kong on Thursday. The 2022 edition of Art Basel features 130 exhibitors and runs through May 29. Jerome Favre, EPA-EFE

