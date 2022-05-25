THE DAY IN PHOTOS: May 25, 2022

MULTIMEDIA

Here are the day's top stories in photos.

Police stop protest against canvassing in Batasan A scuffle ensues between multisectoral groups trying to march to the Batasan Complex, where the national canvassing is ongoing, and PNP officers trying to stop them outside the Commission on Human Rights office in Quezon City on Wednesday. Layers of security are set up leading to the House of Representatives where votes for president and vice president are canvassed Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Newest US mass shooting claims 21 lives A family grieves outside of the SSGT Willie de Leon Civic Center following the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School on Tuesday in Uvalde, Texas. Reports so far revealed that 19 students and 2 adults were killed, with the gunman fatally shot by law enforcement in the deadliest US elementary school shooting since 2012. Brandon Bell, Getty Images/AFP

Sheng Yi plays with mom during cub-naming ceremony Sheng Yi (L), a female panda cub born in Malaysia, plays with her mother Liang Liang (R) during the cub-naming ceremony at National Zoo in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on Wednesday. Liang Liang, loaned to Malaysia with partner Xing Xing for 10 years by China to celebrate diplomatic ties, gave birth to her third baby, Sheng Yi (peace and friendship) on 31 May 2021. Fazry Ismail, EPA-EFE

Ferdinand Marcos Jr., proclaimed as 17th Philippine president Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr., 64, is proclaimed the duly elected president of the Philippines during a formal ceremony officiated by Senate President Vicente Sotto III (L) and House Speaker Lord Allan Velasco at the Batasan Pambansa in Quezon City on Wednesday. Marcos, who got more than half of the total votes cast during the May 9 elections, asked for prayers and well-wishes, saying he wants to "do well for this country." Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News