THE DAY IN PHOTOS: May 25, 2021

No, it’s not King Kong A gibbon walks amid models of vehicles at a zoo in the park of miniatures in Bakhchisaray, Crimea on Monday. The Republic of Crimea lies on a peninsula south of Ukraine between the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov near Russia. Alexey Pavlishak, Reuters

Spain eases restrictions on entry of foreign tourists Tourists wearing face masks and face shields as a protection against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) arrive from the Philippines to Malaga-Costa del Sol airport, in Malaga, Spain, Monday. Spain eased its COVID-19 restriction allowing travelers from low-risk non-EU countries to enter without a negative PCR test starting May 24 and vaccinated people from any part of the world starting June 7. Jon Nazca, Reuters

‘Stop crackdown on IPs’ Members of Katribu Kalipunan ng Katutubong Mamamayan ng Pilipinas hold a protest action against the intensifying crackdown on indigenous peoples and communities in front of the National Commission on Indigenous Peoples (NCIP) office in Quezon Avenue, Quezon City on Tuesday, as the House of Representatives conducts its hearing on the Kaliwa Dam Project. The group called for justice for the victims of the Bloody Sunday and Tumandok Massacre, and demanded the release and dropping of all trumped-up charges against indigenous peoples and IP human rights defenders. Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News

Manila administers second dose of COVID-19 vaccine to Sampaloc residents A resident watches while a health worker administers a dose of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine at the Barangay Bomber covered court in Sampaloc, Manila on Tuesday. Around 238,555 COVID-19 vaccine doses (170,761 first dose, 67,794 second dose) have been administered in the city, according to the Manila Health Department. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Beach please This aerial view shows people at the beach at Big Wave Bay in Hong Kong on Sunday amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Hong Kong may soon have to throw away millions of coronavirus vaccine doses by Pfizer-BioNTech because they are approaching their expiry date and not enough people have signed up for the jabs, an official warned on Tuesday. Peter Parks, AFP

Manila Bay dolomite beach makeover continues Heavy machinery dump sand along the coastline of Manila Bay along Roxas Boulevard, Manila on Tuesday even after reports that the crushed dolomite in the area washed out to sea. Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque on Monday said the makeover should be finished and the Bayanihan Law, which allows President Rodrigo Duterte to realign funds to the COVID-19 response, is not applicable to the dolomite beach budget because it has been committed. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News