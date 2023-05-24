THE DAY IN PHOTOS: May 24, 2023

MULTIMEDIA

Here are the day's top stories in photos.

1 killed in QC fire Residents salvage valuable materials after a fire tore through an informal settlement along Camachile in Barangay Balumbato, Quezon City on Wednesday. The fire, which killed an unidentified woman, started around 4:14 am and was declared fire out at 8:08 am, according to Bureau of Fire Protection. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

Senate approves higher teaching supply allowance Pupils listen to a teacher during a journalism class at the Rafael Palma Elementary School in Manila on Wednesday. The Philippine Senate approved on Monday a bill seeking to increase the teaching supply allowance (TSA) of public school teachers to P7,500 from the current P5,000 for school year 2023-2024, and to P10,000 for school year 2024-2025 onwards, which shall not be subject to tax. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Gathering for the El Rocio Pilgrimage People gather for the beginning of the annual El Rocio Pilgrimage, in Seville, Southern Spain on Wednesday. The pilgrimage to the Hermitage of El Rocio in Huelva dates back to the 17th century and sees participants traveling on horses and old carriages while wearing traditional dresses. Raul Caro, EPA-EFE

Arch Moscow begins Visitors look at furniture on the stand of Bureau 89/55 company, during the 28th International Exhibition - Forum of Architecture and Design 'Arch Moscow' in Moscow, Russia on Wednesday. Arch Moscow is one of the oldest architectural and construction exhibitions in Moscow. The 28th International Exhibition - Forum of Architecture and Design takes place from May 24 to 27, 2023. Yuri Kochetkov, EPA-EFE