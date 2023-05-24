Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

THE DAY IN PHOTOS: May 24, 2023

ABS-CBN News

Posted at May 25 2023 12:15 AM

Here are the day's top stories in photos.

THE DAY IN PHOTOS: May 24, 2023 1
THE DAY IN PHOTOS: May 24, 2023 2
THE DAY IN PHOTOS: May 24, 2023 3
THE DAY IN PHOTOS: May 24, 2023 4
THE DAY IN PHOTOS: May 24, 2023 5

1 killed in QC fire

Residents salvage valuable materials after a fire tore through an informal settlement along Camachile in Barangay Balumbato, Quezon City on Wednesday. The fire, which killed an unidentified woman, started around 4:14 am and was declared fire out at 8:08 am, according to Bureau of Fire Protection. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

Senate approves higher teaching supply allowance

Pupils listen to a teacher during a journalism class at the Rafael Palma Elementary School in Manila on Wednesday. The Philippine Senate approved on Monday a bill seeking to increase the teaching supply allowance (TSA) of public school teachers to P7,500 from the current P5,000 for school year 2023-2024, and to P10,000 for school year 2024-2025 onwards, which shall not be subject to tax. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Gathering for the El Rocio Pilgrimage

People gather for the beginning of the annual El Rocio Pilgrimage, in Seville, Southern Spain on Wednesday. The pilgrimage to the Hermitage of El Rocio in Huelva dates back to the 17th century and sees participants traveling on horses and old carriages while wearing traditional dresses. Raul Caro, EPA-EFE

Arch Moscow begins

Visitors look at furniture on the stand of Bureau 89/55 company, during the 28th International Exhibition - Forum of Architecture and Design 'Arch Moscow' in Moscow, Russia on Wednesday. Arch Moscow is one of the oldest architectural and construction exhibitions in Moscow. The 28th International Exhibition - Forum of Architecture and Design takes place from May 24 to 27, 2023. Yuri Kochetkov, EPA-EFE

Hong Kong holds mass to pray for Chinese Church

Retired Cardinal Joseph Zen (R), one of Asia's highest ranking Catholic clerics, attends mass at the Catholic Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in Hong Kong on Wednesday. Catholic churches in Hong Kong will not hold their annual mass to commemorate the victims of the 1989 Tiananmen Square crackdown for the second year in a row and instead held a mass to pray for the Chinese Church. Peter Parks, AFP

Read More:  Camachile   Barangay Balumbato   Quezon City   fire   Quezon City fire   Senate   Teaching Supply Allowance   public school teachers   education   El Rocio Pilgrimage   Spain   pilgrimage   Seville   Hermitage of El Rocio   Arch Moscow   architecture   design   Hong Kong   Joseph Zen   Catholic church   Tiananmen Square crackdown  