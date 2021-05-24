Home  >  News

THE DAY IN PHOTOS: May 24, 2021

May 25 2021

Here are the day's top stories in photos.

Taal Volcano's increased unrest

A fisherman paddles as Taal Volcano generates plumes early Monday morning. Alert level 2 (increased unrest) is maintained over Taal volcano, where sudden steam-driven or phreatic explosions, volcanic earthquakes, minor ashfall, and lethal accumulations or expulsions of volcanic gas can occur within Taal Volcano Island according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS). Val Cuenca, ABS-CBN News

Ceasefire in Israel and Palestine

People are silhouetted as they visit a promenade during sunset at a beach as the Israel-Hamas ceasefire holds, in Ashkelon, Israel on Sunday. Israel and Palestine agreed on a ceasefire with Egypt and Qatar mediating between Hamas militants and Israel, ending 11 days of fighting and air strikes that killed 232 in Palestine and 12 people in Israel. Amir Cohen, Reuters

Philippine Identification System processing in Manila

Government employees process their biometric information including fingerprint, iris scan, and photograph as they register for the Philippine Identification System (PhilSys) at the Universidad De Manila on Monday. The national identification system, launched by the Philippine Statistics Authority, aims to provide valid proof of identification to all citizens and resident aliens to make government transactions simpler and more efficient. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Safe return to Marawi pushed

Members of Sandugo Movement of Moro and Indigenous People's for Self Determination and Moro Christian Alliance stage a protest outside the National Housing Authority headquarters in Quezon City on Monday. The group demanded aid for those affected by the Marawi siege and a safe return to their homes with proper and decent housing conditions four years after the battle which has displaced thousands of residents. Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News

MMDA reimposes light truck ban on EDSA

The driver of a light truck hands over the vehicle registration after being flagged down by a Metro Manila Development Authority (MMDA) officer as the agency reimposes the ban on the vehicles along EDSA and Shaw Boulevard. Under the uniform light truck ban, trucks with a gross capacity weight of 4,500 kilograms and below are not allowed to traverse EDSA from Magallanes to North Avenue on both sides from 5 am to 9 pm and along Shaw Boulevard from 6 am to 10 am and from 5 pm to 10 pm. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Watching over the rebuild

Philippine soldiers on Sunday look over workers constructing a building at a main battleground in 2017 when Islamic State-inspired militants laid siege to the southern Philippine city of Marawi, resulting in a five-month campaign that claimed more than 1,000 lives until government troops re-took control. Malacañang on Monday expressed confidence that the war-torn southern city of Marawi would be "completely rebuilt" before President Rodrigo Duterte bows out of office next year. Ferdinandh Cabrera, AFP

Taguig turns cinemas into vaccination sites

A healthcare worker inoculates a woman with the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine inside a cinema which has been closed since the beginning of the pandemic in Taguig City on Monday. The Department of Health on Monday rejected OCTA research group’s proposal of allocating a majority of the vaccines in the country to the National Capital Region, Calabarzon and Central Luzon as 70 percent of cases in the country were in these regions. Eloisa Lopez, Reuters

