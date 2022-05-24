THE DAY IN PHOTOS: May 24, 2022

MULTIMEDIA

Here are the day's top stories in photos.

Internally displaced residents protest slow reconstruction in Marawi Students and residents stage a protest on the streets of Marawi City to highlight the plight of thousands of residents still living in temporary shelters on Monday, 5 years after the Marawi siege. The group of internally displaced residents called on government to fast track housing projects. Froilan Gallardo, ABS-CBN News

Biodegradable materials used in coral reef restoration in Netherlands Divers assemble a piece of a biodegradable material with several coral colonies on it, in the tropical coral reef of Burgers' Ocean in Arnhem, the Netherlands, Monday. The Delft start-up Reefy has developed a method to restore dying coral reefs in the wild using biodegradable material. Koen Van Weel, EPA-EFE

Lawmakers start canvassing of votes for president and vice president The Senate and the House of Representatives, sitting as the National Board of Canvassers, begin the canvassing of votes for president and vice president at the Batasang Pambansa in Quezon City on Tuesday. The members of Congress created a 14-man joint committee that will canvass the votes, and decide on all questions and issues raised involving the certificates of canvass by a majority vote of its members, each panel voting separately. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Mexican immigrants wait behind barrier in Arizona Immigrants wait for soup donated by the Yuma County Abolition group after crossing the border from Mexico on Monday in San Luis, Arizona, with some saying they have been behind the barrier waiting for over 24 hours to be processed by US Border Patrol. Title 42, the controversial pandemic-era border policy enacted by former President Trump, which cites COVID-19 as the reason to rapidly expel asylum seekers at the US border, was set to officially expire on May 23 but a federal judge in Louisiana delivered a ruling on May 20 blocking the Biden administration from lifting it. Mario Tama, Getty Images via AFP