IN PHOTOS: IP group Dumagat Remontado extends help to metro’s community pantry

Basilio H. Sepe, Greenpeace/Handout

Driven by the desire to help and express solidarity with Metro Manila’s urban poor communities, a group of Dumagat Remontado, the indigenous people residing in Daraitan, Rizal, joined hands to provide produce to a number of community pantries in the capital region. The initiative was a response to somehow help address the broken food systems and alleged lack of government support, which became evident as communities grappled with steady supply of food during the lockdowns in Metro Manila and adjacent provinces due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Greenpeace Philippines through agricultural group Pambansang Kilusan ng mga Samahang Magsasaka (PAKISAMA) led the sourcing of produce from the Dumagat Remontado farmers, which were then brought to 10 community pantries in Metro Manila on the third week of May.

The produce were distributed to community pantries in Pinagbuhatan, Pasig, Tondo in Manila, Barangay West Crame in San Juan and the zero-waste pantry in Tinajeros, Malabon, organized by Mother Earth Foundation.

Connecting farmers directly with consumers is part of Greenpeace Philippines' intent to show the viability and value of shorter value chain as a way to ensure food security in the country.

To minimize the consumption of single-use plastics, the produce were distributed in reusable bags along with the handing out of reusable masks to residents.

A farmer harvests ube in Daraitan, Rizal on May 15, 2021. Basilio H. Sepe, Greenpeace handout Dumagat farmers descend a mountain after harvesting vegetables that will be donated to community pantries in the province of Rizal, east of Manila, Philippines. May 15, 2021. Basilio H. Sepe, Greenpeace handout Villagers are seen along a river in Daraitan, Rizal province, east of Manila, Philippines. May 15, 2021. Basilio H. Sepe, Greenpeace handout Dumagat farmers repack harvested vegetables as they prepare to donate goods to community pantries in Manila. May 16, 2021. Basilio H. Sepe, Greenpeace handout Farmers repack food and other goods for donation to community pantries in Manila, Philippines. May 16, 2021. Basilio H. Sepe, Greenpeace handout Vegetables and other donated goods are set up at the Mother Earth Foundation food pantry in Manila, Philippines. May 17, 2021. Basilio H. Sepe, Greenpeace handout Volunteers arrange food donations at a 'sustainable' food pantry in Pasig City, Metro Manila, Philippines. May 17, 2021. Basilio H. Sepe, Greenpeace handout Volunteers, wearing protective masks to avoid the spread of COVID-19, set up a community pantry at a residential area in San Juan City, Metro Manila, Philippines. May 17, 2021. Basilio H. Sepe, Greenpeace handout