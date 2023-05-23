THE DAY IN PHOTOS: May 23, 2023

MULTIMEDIA

Here are the day's top stories in photos.

Fire out at Manila post office Firefighters inspect the gutted building of Manila Central Post Office in Manila on Tuesday. Authorities struggled for around 30 hours to put out the blaze that hit the neo-classical landmark before Sunday midnight. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

Sorting mails at Philpost office in Port Area Philpost employees sort out letters and other parcels at the Surface Mail Exchange Department at the Port area in Manila on Tuesday. The Philippine Postal Corporation office in the Port Area will become one of the alternative offices of the agency after a massive fire destroyed its headquarters in Ermita, Manila. ABS-CBN News

Cleaning out the church A volunteer cleans the mud-covered church in Sant'Agata sul Santerno after flooding and landslide in Ravenna, Italy on Tuesday. According to data collected by the Rapid Mapping Team of Copernicus Emergency Management, more than 3,000 buildings in and around Ravenna have been hit by the devastating floods that have killed 14 people in Emilia Romagna. Fabrizio Zani, EPA-EFE

DSWD closes QC orphanage A child looks at a Department of Social Welfare and Development bus as the department takes custody of 120 infants and children housed at the Gentle Hands Orphanage in Quezon City on Tuesday. This comes following a cease and desist order for alleged violations of the poor facility management that endanger the safety of children under their care. Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News