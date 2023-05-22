Home  >  News

THE DAY IN PHOTOS: May 22, 2023

ABS-CBN News

Posted at May 22 2023 11:58 PM

Here are the day's top stories in photos.

Manila Post Office on fire

Fire rages inside the Manila Central Post Office in this photo taken early morning on Monday in Manila. The fire, which has reached General Alarm, reportedly started around midnight. Nonie Sales, ABS-CBN News

Groups call for implementation of HIV Policy Act

Advocates for persons living with HIV form a red ribbon icon using phone flashlights as part of the "Tap the Light" campaign to pay tribute to people who died due to HIV and AIDS worldwide during a media briefing in Quezon City on Monday. The groups called on the government to prioritize HIV programs through increased investment, governance, and the implementation of the HIV Policy Act. They noted latest data showed an increase in AIDS-related deaths in the country among youths less than 35 years old. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Thai tourist arrivals hit 9M in the first quarter

Chinese tourists dressed in Thai traditional costumes rented from a clothing rental shop visit Wat Arun or Temple of Dawn in Bangkok, Thailand, on Monday. According to the Thai government, 9.47 million foreign tourists visited Thailand since January 2023, leading the way among its Southeast Asian neighbors. The Philippines received a little over a million tourists in the first quarter of the year. Rungroj Yongrit, EPA-EFE

Biking in Moscow

Russian cyclists attend the Moscow Spring Bicycle Festival in Moscow, Russia on Sunday. The Moscow Spring Bicycle Festival is the largest celebration in support of the development of cycling culture in Russia, in which about 100,000 people participate annually. Yuri Kochetkov, EPA-EFE

Three killed in West Bank clashes

Mourners march with the bodies of Palestinian fighters killed overnight in the Balata camp for Palestinian refugees on the outskirts of Nablus in the occupied West Bank on Monday. Israeli forces raided the Balata refugee camp on the morning of May 22, where the three Palestinians were killed in subsequent clashes. Zain Jaafar, AFP

