THE DAY IN PHOTOS: May 21, 2021

Ceasefire in Gaza Palestinians celebrate the ceasefire between Israel and the ruling Hamas Islamic movement in Gaza City on Friday. The ceasefire brokered by Egypt came into force after 11 days of deadly fighting that has claimed the lives of at least 232 Palestinians and 12 Israelis. Mahmud Hams, AFP

Taal main crater is emitting steam plumes again Taal Volcano emits steam plumes on Friday as it continues to be active over the last week. The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) is maintaining Alert Level 2 over Taal, which erupted last year. Access must remain strictly prohibited around the Permanent Danger Zone and the vicinities of the main crater and Daang Kastila fissure. Val Cuenca, ABS-CBN News

Vaccine with grace Senior citizens get AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines inside the Immaculate Heart of Mary Parish Church in Quezon City Friday. The local parish partnered with the Quezon City government to augment the current vaccination sites in the city. Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News

Community debut Andrea Taña (left) gives away relief goods at a community pantry her family set up to celebrate her 18th birthday on Arellano Street in Singalong, Manila on Friday. The family opted to do the community pantry instead of spending for a lavish debutante ball, to benefit about 800 of their neighbors. ABS-CBN News

COVID-19 vaccination house calls for bedridden Manila residents Members of the Manila Health Department inoculate bedridden Manila residents in their homes against COVID-19 on Friday. Metro Manila mayors on Friday implemented the Department of the Interior and Local Government’s directive not to disclose the brand of COVID-19 vaccines to be used in vaccination sites despite criticism that it may worsen vaccine hesitancy. Malacañang, meanwhile, said the vaccine brands will be disclosed on site. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Tondominium housing project nears completion Workers tend to their livestock inside the Vitas Slaughterhouse as the Tondominium housing project continues to rise nearby in Vitas, Tondo, Manila on Friday. While the 15-story residential building is expected to be finished early next year, the city’s public information office says there are still no concrete plans on where the slaughterhouse would be relocated. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News