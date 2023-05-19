THE DAY IN PHOTOS: May 19, 2023

Saving the pigs amid heavy flooding in Italy Farmers gather pigs to transport them away from their flooded enclosure at a hog farm in the town of Lugo on Thursday, after heavy rains caused flooding across Italy's northern Emilia Romagna region. The death toll from floods that devastated an area of northeastern Italy rose to 11 on May 18 after the bodies of two more people were found. Andreas Solaro, AFP

MMDA cleans up Estero De Magdalena Metro Manila Development Authority personnel conduct a clearing operation along Estero de Magdalena near Recto Avenue in Manila on Friday, a day after a big balete tree (ficus tree) fell on houses made of light materials. Two people were reported killed during the incident. Karen De Guzman, ABS-CBN News

PH Navy holds capability demonstration in Zambales Chaff Decoys or flares are fired from the BRP Antonio Luna during the Philippine Navy capability demonstration off the coast of Zambales, witnessed by President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. and other officials on board the BRP Davao del Sur, on Friday. The surface to air missile (SAM) was not fired during the exercise after a drone target failed to launch, according to the Navy. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/PPA pool

Japan urged to become a clean energy hero Climate activists from the Power for People Coalition hold a protest in front of the Japanese Embassy along Roxas Boulevard in Pasay City on Friday, calling Japan to put an end to their fossil fuel energy addiction. As the Group of Seven (G7) Summit begins in Hiroshima, Japan, energy advocacy groups challenged the host country to stop blocking the energy transition of climate vulnerable countries like the Philippines by perpetuating fossil fuel dependence. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News