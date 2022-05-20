THE DAY IN PHOTOS: May 20, 2022

Don't forget your identities President Duterte shows his Postal ID with Postmaster General Norman Fulgencio (left) and Senator Christopher Lawrence Go (right) during the launching of the Philippine Postal Corp.'s (PhilPost) Digital Innovation and Modernization at the Central Post Office Building in Manila on Friday. Duterte has issued Executive Order No. 162, which provides that the national ID be considered as sufficient proof of identity and age in all government and private transactions. Toto Lozano, Presidential Photo

UP Maroons player brings hope to Ikot drivers UP Fighting Maroons guard Ricci Rivero autographs a jeepney during the official turnover of cash donation to UP Ikot drivers on Friday. Rivero raised a total of P200,000 for his “Buckets of Hope” charity program, which was started to help jeepney drivers severely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Debt crisis grips Sri Lanka Security forces use tear gas and water cannon to disperse a university student protest calling for the resignation of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa over alleged failure to address the economic crisis, near the President's House in Colombo, Sri Lanka on Thursday. Sri Lanka faces its worst ever economic crisis in decades due to the lack of foreign reserves, resulting in severe shortages in food, fuel, medicine, and imported goods. Chamila Karunarathne, EPA-EFE

San Juan rolls out 2nd booster against COVID-19 for elderly, frontliners San Juan City rolls out its second booster shots against COVID-19 for senior citizens and medical frontliners at the Vmall Greenhills vaccination site on Friday. The Philippine Medical Association has urged those eligible for vaccine booster shots to get their jab after a more transmissible omicron subvariant was detected in the country. Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News

Residents look for usable items after Baseco fire CResidents sift through thick ash covering the Pasig River and look for salvageable items Friday, a day after a fire ravaged Block 17 Baseco Compound in Tondo, Manila. According to the Bureau of Fire Protection-National Capital Region, the fire reached 4th alarm and affected some 300 families with the damage amounting to an estimated P1 million. ABS-CBN News