THE DAY IN PHOTOS: May 19, 2022

COVID-19 2nd booster shots for seniors and health workers Senior Marikina City residents receive their second COVID-19 vaccine booster shot on Thursday. Health workers and senior citizens were recently allowed by the Department of Health to get a second booster amid the new variants of COVID-19, given they have received the first booster at least 4 months prior. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Taylor Swift receives honorary doctorate of fine arts Singer Taylor Swift waves at graduating students during New York University's commencement ceremony for the class of 2022, at Yankee Stadium in New York City on Wednesday. Swift, who received an honorary doctorate of fine arts, is the commencement speaker. Angela Weiss, AFP

Wheat export ban in effect as India faces heatwave A worker loads a sack of wheat on a freight train at Chawa Pail railway station in Khanna, Punjab state on Thursday. India, the world's second-largest producer of wheat, on May 14 announced it would ban exports without special authorization from the government in the face of falling production caused primarily by an extreme heatwave. Sajjad Hussain, AFP

Preventive maintenance for rainy season Barangay officials conduct their daily cleaning operations along a creek in Binondo, Manila on Thursday. State weather bureau PAGASA has declared the start of the rainy season in the country after experiencing the presence of a frontal system and severe thunderstorms that brought scattered rain showers over the past few days. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News