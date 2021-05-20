Home > News MULTIMEDIA THE DAY IN PHOTOS: May 20, 2021 ABS-CBN News Posted at May 20 2021 11:50 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Here are the day's top stories in photos. France reopens cafes, restaurants, and cultural spaces A man poses on a giant artwork by French artist JR installed on the Trocadero square in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris, France, Wednesday. France allowed the reopening of cafes, restaurants, beer gardens along with museums, cinemas, theaters and concert halls under specific health and safety guidelines on May 19, after six weeks of lockdown to prevent spread of COVID-19. Sarah Meyssonnier, Reuters A call to stop mining Members of environmental group Kalikasan-People’s Network for Environment and fishermen's group Pamalakaya hold a protest in front of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources in Quezon City on Thursday. The groups called for moratorium on mining and a green recovery policy which includes providing allotment for renewable energy, proper land distribution and a stop on land conversion. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Black naped oriole spotted A black naped oriole (oriolus chinensis) is spotted flying around UP Village in Quezon City on Thursday. The black naped oriole (locally called kilyawan in Tagalog and tulihaw in Visayan) is a fairly common bird in the Philippines, known to be omnivores eating mostly fruits and insects. It has been listed as a species of least concern but with decreasing population under the International Union for Conservation of Nature Red list. Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News Students call for safe reopening of classes Members of Stand UP and students leaders hold a protest inside the UP Diliman Campus on Thursday. The students called for safe reopening of classes through the procurement of vaccines, aid for students amid distance learning and academic freedom as the Commission on Higher Education celebrates its 27th anniversary week. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Queuing for aid Residents of Brgy. San Miguel in Pasig City staying temporarily at the San Miguel Elementary School after a fire hit their community on May 19, fall in line to receive aid from local officials on Thursday. Reports say some 166 families were affected by the blaze that reached the second alarm. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Makati taps tricycles for COVID-19 vaccination A Makati resident fills out forms before being inoculated against COVID-19 with Sinovac’s CoronaVac vaccine at the drive-thru vaccine site in Circuit Makati on Thursday. Tricycles have been tapped by the local government to transport those scheduled for vaccination as the country aims to vaccinate 58 million Filipinos by year's end to achieve herd immunity. ABS-CBN News Read More: France ease lockdown reopening Eiffel Tower Kalikasan-People’s Network for Environment (PNE) Pamalakaya mining moratorium DENR Black naped oriole oriolus chinensis UP Village Quezon City Stand UP UP Diliman CHED fire fire aftermath Brgy. San Miguel fire Pasig San Miguel Elementary School Sinovac CoronaVac tricycle Makati Circuit Makati /news/05/20/21/83-of-ofws-still-jobless-3-months-after-returning-home-un-migration-agency/news/05/20/21/bong-go-tinangkang-ipatigil-ang-interpellations-sa-kaniya-sa-senado/news/05/20/21/warehouse-ng-umanoy-smuggled-na-mga-face-shield-sinalakay-ng-nbi-at-customs/video/news/05/20/21/ph-govt-monitoring-areas-outside-ncr-plus-that-registered-rise-in-covid-19-cases/video/news/05/20/21/doh-admits-covid-19-herd-immunity-might-not-be-achieved-this-year