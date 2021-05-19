THE DAY IN PHOTOS: May 19, 2021

‘Trabaho ang kailangan, hindi tanggalan’ A police officer monitors workers staging a protest against alleged massive layoff in front of the Alaska Milk-San Pedro Laguna plant on Wednesday. The workers’ union questioned the company’s planned reorganization that would allegedly leave 200 workers jobless amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Mark Saludes, ABS-CBN News

Drive-thru vaccination in Borongan A health worker administers AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine at a drive-thru vaccination site along Baybay Boulevard in Borongan, Eastern Samar on Wednesday. Around 14,000 residents have been inoculated with their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, with 4,000 residents who have completed both doses in Eastern Samar according to the Provincial Health Office. Alren Beronio, ABS-CBN News

'Justice for Joseph Canlas' Farmers and farmers’ rights advocates picket in front of the Office of the Ombudsman in Quezon City on Wednesday, as representatives of the family of peasant leader Joseph Canlas file administrative and criminal charges against personnel of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG), Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP), and Angeles City District Jail. Canlas died due to COVID-19 last May 11 while in detention on charges of illegal possession of firearms and explosives. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Marikina holds symbolic vaccination for education frontliners Health workers administer AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine to education frontliners during a symbolic vaccination ceremony for Marikina Polytechnic College and Pamantasan ng Lungsod ng Marikina at the Marikina Sports Center on Wednesday. Economic and government frontline workers (category A4), which include those in the education sector, and indigents (A5) will be administered with COVID-19 vaccine after the month of May as approved by the cabinet. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Summer bloom Gardener Frank Haloc, 63, inspects the sunflowers at Palazzo Verde in Las Piñas City on Wednesday. Outdoor tourist attractions are permitted to open at 30 percent with strict adherence to minimum public health standards as the NCR-plus bubble is placed under general community quarantine with heightened restrictions. ABS-CBN News

Back on dry land A man who was stranded at sea aboard Barge P305 due to Cyclone Tauktae looks out of a bus window after he was rescued by the Indian Navy aboard the Indian Naval Ship (INS) Kochi, at Naval Dockyard, in Mumbai, India on Wednesday. Cyclone Tauktae rammed into the western states of Maharashtra and Gujarat in India over the past 2 days, killing at least 29 people and leaving a trail of destruction, authorities said. Francis Mascarenhas, Reuters

Working into dusk A worker stands on a scaffolding of a building construction site in Manila on Wednesday. Despite the country easing community quarantine restrictions and reopening the economy, millions of Filipinos are still out of work with the unemployment rate down to 7.1 percent since March 2021, according to a government statistics agency. Basilio H. Sepe, ABS-CBN News