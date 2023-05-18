Home > News MULTIMEDIA THE DAY IN PHOTOS: May 18, 2023 ABS-CBN News Posted at May 18 2023 11:27 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Here are the day's top stories in photos. Bistek pleades not guilty on graft charges Former Quezon City Mayor Herbert "Bistek" Bautista emerges from the Sandiganbayan in Quezon City on Thursday, after his arraignment on graft and corruption charges filed against him and Quezon City Administrator Aldrin Junia by the Quezon City government. Bautista and Junia pleaded not guilty on charges involving them in the irregularities in the acquisition of the online occupation permitting and tracking system contract worth 32 million pesos. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News International day against homophobia, biphobia and lesbophobia Members of the LGBT community participate in a demonstration to commemorate the international day against homophobia, biphobia and lesbophobia in Mexico City, Mexico on Thursday. Trans women and people from the LGBT collective belonging to the organization La Tianguis Dissidente blocked traffic on one of the most important roads in Mexico City to demand guaranteed rights and an end to the violence against their community. Sashenka Gutierrez, EPA-EFE Free haircuts in Caloocan Residents get free haircuts through a mobile grooming salon project set up in a village street in Caloocan City on Thursday. Free grooming and relaxation services are popular local government projects regularly making rounds of villages in Metro Manila. Local officials believe that personal wellness programs strengthen community relations and bring relief for many residents looking for inexpensive ways of respite from tiring days. Rolex Dela Pena, EPA-EFE Fire hits Paranaque community Residents shout for help next to burning shanties as a fire engulfs a slum area in Paranaque City on Thursday. Authorities reported scores of fire fighters were injured when a fire truck overturned while responding to the site of the fire and dozens of families were rendered homeless. Francis R. Malasig, EPA-EFE Environmental activists protest Japan government's fossil fuel support Environmental activists wearing masks of G7 leaders (L-R) French President Emmanuel Macron, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, US President Joe Biden, an activist wearing an Earth costume and Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida pose for photos during a protest against the Japanese government's support for fossil fuels ahead of the G7 Hiroshima Summit near the Hiroshima Castle in Hiroshima, Japan on Thursday. The G7 Hiroshima Summit will be held from 19 to 21 May 2023. How Hwee Young, EPA-EFE Read More: Bistek Bautista mayor Quezon City graft corruption Sandiganbayan gay lesbian pride homophobia biphobia lesbophobia lgbtq+ lgbtqia free haircut haircut Caloocan fire firefighter Paranaque G7 Summit G7 Hiroshima Summit protest /sports/05/18/23/gilas-coach-chot-reyes-i-never-blame-my-players/sports/05/18/23/nadal-pulls-out-of-french-open-set-to-end-career-in-2024/sports/05/18/23/king-of-the-hardcourt-returns-on-may-20/news/05/18/23/deped-to-pilot-learning-camps-in-july/video/business/05/18/23/philippine-shares-close-lower-at-6628