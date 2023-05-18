THE DAY IN PHOTOS: May 18, 2023

MULTIMEDIA

Here are the day's top stories in photos.

Bistek pleades not guilty on graft charges Former Quezon City Mayor Herbert "Bistek" Bautista emerges from the Sandiganbayan in Quezon City on Thursday, after his arraignment on graft and corruption charges filed against him and Quezon City Administrator Aldrin Junia by the Quezon City government. Bautista and Junia pleaded not guilty on charges involving them in the irregularities in the acquisition of the online occupation permitting and tracking system contract worth 32 million pesos. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

International day against homophobia, biphobia and lesbophobia Members of the LGBT community participate in a demonstration to commemorate the international day against homophobia, biphobia and lesbophobia in Mexico City, Mexico on Thursday. Trans women and people from the LGBT collective belonging to the organization La Tianguis Dissidente blocked traffic on one of the most important roads in Mexico City to demand guaranteed rights and an end to the violence against their community. Sashenka Gutierrez, EPA-EFE

Free haircuts in Caloocan Residents get free haircuts through a mobile grooming salon project set up in a village street in Caloocan City on Thursday. Free grooming and relaxation services are popular local government projects regularly making rounds of villages in Metro Manila. Local officials believe that personal wellness programs strengthen community relations and bring relief for many residents looking for inexpensive ways of respite from tiring days. Rolex Dela Pena, EPA-EFE

Fire hits Paranaque community Residents shout for help next to burning shanties as a fire engulfs a slum area in Paranaque City on Thursday. Authorities reported scores of fire fighters were injured when a fire truck overturned while responding to the site of the fire and dozens of families were rendered homeless. Francis R. Malasig, EPA-EFE