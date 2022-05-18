THE DAY IN PHOTOS: May 18, 2022

MULTIMEDIA

Here are the day's top stories in photos.

Heavy dust storm in Riyadh This picture taken on Tuesday shows a view of the monorail station and skyline of the King Abdullah Financial District in the Aqeeq area of Saudi Arabia's capital Riyadh during a heavy dust storm. A sandstorm engulfed Saudi Arabia's capital and other regions of the desert kingdom on May 17, hampering visibility and slowing road traffic. Fayez Nureldine, AFP

Winning smiles for PH women’s foil team at SEA Games Members of the Philippine team pose for photos with their silver medals during the awarding ceremony for the women's foil team final at the 31st Southeast Asian Games in Hanoi, Vietnam, Tuesday. The Philippines is currently on 3rd place in the current overall medal standing with 34 golds out of 126 medals. Luong Thai Linh, EPA-EFA

Drive-through COVID testing in Taiwan amid surge Cars line up at a drive-through COVID-19 testing facility next to Chiang Kai-shek Memorial Hall in Taipei, Taiwan on Wednesday. Taiwan's Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on 18 May reported over 85,000 new COVID-19 cases in the previous 24 hours. Ritchie B. Tongo, EPA-EFE

Halalan 2022: Winning senatorial candidates proclaimed The 12 winning senatorial candidates pose for photos during their proclamation at the PICC in Pasay City on Wednesday. Proclaimed by the Commission on Elections sitting as the National Board of Canvassers, the new set of legislators, mostly re-electionist and with some newcomers, will start their term on June 30 and will end on June 30, 2028. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News