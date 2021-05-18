THE DAY IN PHOTOS: May 18, 2021

Grief in Gaza The father of 12-year-old Rahaf al-Dayer holds her covered body at al-Shifa hospital, after she was killed in an Israeli airstrike that destroyed the upper floors of a commercial building and caused damage to the nearby health ministry and prime health care clinic, in Gaza City, on Monday. A total of 212 Palestinians have been killed, including at least 61 children, and more than 1,400 wounded since the air strikes against Hamas started according to local authorities. Anas Baba, AFP

Manileños line up for Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine A long line of Manileños are waiting to be vaccinated at the Manila Prince Hotel along San Marcelino Street in Ermita, Manila on Tuesday. Thousands of residents queued as the city of Manila administered its first dose of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines for medical frontliners, senior citizens, and persons with comorbidities. ABS-CBN News

Aid for farmers pushed Farmers’ rights advocates hold a bike caravan to protest the Department of Agriculture-initiated National Food Security Summit in Quezon City on Tuesday, citing the absence of food security frontliners in the program. The advocates called for aid, especially subsidies, for food security workers affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Firefighter-nurses deployed for Metro Manila's COVID-19 response Firefighter-nurses of the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) in formation during a send-off ceremony inside the BFP Headquarters in Quezon City on Tuesday. The 63 registered nurses underwent various medical response trainings, aside from their standard firefighting and disaster response training, prior to their deployment to different hospitals and COVID-19 facilities in Metro Manila starting today. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Moroccan migrants attempt to cross into Spanish enclave Moroccan migrants climb a cliffside on the shore of the northern town of Fnideq as they attempt to cross the border from Morocco to Spain's North African enclave of Ceuta on Tuesday. At least 5,000 migrants, an unprecedented influx at a time of high tension between Madrid and Rabat and a record for a single day, slipped into Ceuta on May 17, Spanish authorities said. They reached the enclave by swimming or by walking at low tide from beaches a few kilometers to the south, some using inflatable swimming rings and rubber dinghies. Fadel Senna, AFP

Disinfecting Taipei main train station against COVID-19 A woman looks on as soldiers disinfect Taipei main station following a surge in COVID-19 infections in Taipei, Taiwan on Tuesday. The self-ruled island has reported 719 locally transmitted cases of the virus in the last three days, almost 10 times the number of local infections at the end of January. Ann Wang, Reuters

TITLE COVID-19 vaccination under the bridge Residents of Montalban, Rizal receive their dose of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine at a drive-thru site under a bridge on Tuesday, complementing the local government's vaccination drive in villages. President Rodrigo Duterte in a taped speech aired Tuesday said he might impose another lockdown, this time "stricter," if coronavirus infections surge again due to more contagious COVID-19 variants and violations of health protocols after the country confirmed at least 12 cases of the Indian COVID-19 variant. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

COVID-19 inoculation at home for seniors and those with comorbidities continue A health worker prepares to inoculate an elderly woman with Parkinson's disease, using Sinovac's CoronaVac vaccine at her home in Manila on Tuesday. Health authorities announced on the same day an additional 4,487 COVID-19 cases in the country, the lowest in 2 months, raising the country’s total to more than 1.154 million. Eloisa Lopez, Reuters