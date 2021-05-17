THE DAY IN PHOTOS: May 17, 2021

MULTIMEDIA

Here are the day's big stories in photos.

Arriba Rabiya! Miss Universe Philippines Rabiya Mateo appears onstage at the Miss Universe 2020 Pageant at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida, USA on Sunday. Mateo finished in the Top 21 of the pageant. Rodrigo Varela, Getty Images/AFP

Miss Mexico wins Miss Universe 2020 Miss Universe 2019 Zozibini Tunzi crowns Miss Mexico Andrea Meza after besting 74 other contestants during the Miss Universe 2020 pageant night at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida, USA on Sunday. Completing the Miss Universe 2020 top 5 were 1st-runner up Julia Gama, Brazil; 2nd runner-up Janick Maceta Del Castillo, Peru; 3rd runner-up Adline Castelino, India; and 4th runner-up Kimberly Jimenez, Dominican Republic. Rodrigo Varela, Getty Images/AFP

Crowning glory Beauty salon attendants take a break as they watch the 69th Miss Universe beauty pageant inside the Hair Studio along Ermita Street in Manila on Monday. Philippines, considered one of the beauty pageant powerhouses, has won a total of 4 Miss Universe titles in 1969, 1973, 2015 and 2018. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Seeking subsidies amid COVID crunch Protesters picket in front of the House of Representatives in Quezon City Monday, urging lawmakers to prioritize "ayuda bills" or proposals granting economic assistance to Filipinos affected by the COVID-19 pandemic over charter change. The protesters call for P10,000 cash assistance for every Filipino family, a P100 daily wage subsidy for workers, P15,000 production subsidy for farmers and other food producers, and subsidies under the education, medical, OFW, and Micro, small and medium enterprises sectors. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Voter registration resumes in NCR plus bubble People register as voters at the Commission on Election office at the Manila City hall on Monday. Voters registration and issuance of voter’s certification resumed in all Offices of Election Officers (OEOs) in the National Capital Region, Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna, Rizal. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

COVID-19 vaccine rollout at Sacred Heart parish Health workers administer Astrazeneca COVID-19 vaccines at the Sacred Heart of Jesus Parish Church in Kamuning, Quezon City on Monday. The parish opened its door to support Quezon City’s COVID-19 vaccine augmentation roll-out to speed up inoculation of residents against COVID-19. Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News