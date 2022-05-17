THE DAY IN PHOTOS: May 17, 2022

MULTIMEDIA

Here are the day's top stories in photos.

Total lunar eclipse seen in Europe The moon during an eclipse above the Salgo Castle as viewed from Salgotarjan, Hungary, early Monday. The first of the two total lunar eclipse in 2022 was visible over South America, most of North America and parts of Europe and Africa. Peter Komka, EPA-EFE

Add'l P3,000 for teachers’ extra hours of election duty pushed A teacher from Aurora Quezon Elementary School shows her pupils how to read a clock during a face-to-face class on Tuesday, a week after many schools were used as voting centers during the national election. The Department of Education urged the Commission on Election to compensate teaching personnel who rendered extra hours on election day with an additional pay of P3,000. ABS-CBN News

Bayanihan still alive in Igbaras, Iloilo A wooden house, carried by 60 men, is transferred 200 meters away from its original location in Igbaras, Iloilo on Sunday. Filipinos are known for the culture of bayanihan, which espouses communal unity by helping each other in achieving a specific goal. Courtesy of Em-Em Orbita

Securing Halalan 2022 Certificates of Canvass at the Senate A Senate personnel secures ballot boxes containing Halalan 2022 Certificates of Canvass transmitted to the upper chamber of Congress, on Tuesday. A total of 141 COCs for President and Vice President or 81.50 percent of the 173 expected to be transmitted to the Senate have been delivered as of 7 a.m. The COCs and Election Returns (Ers) will then be transferred to the House of Representatives before May 24 for a joint session to canvass the votes for the Presidential and Vice Presidential elections. Senate PRIB

Life goes on days after election A man walks past an election campaign bus outside the headquarters of presumptive President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos, Jr. in Mandaluyong City on Tuesday. Economic experts urged Marcos to bare his detailed economic plan to allay investors' fears. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News