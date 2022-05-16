Home > News MULTIMEDIA THE DAY IN PHOTOS: May 16, 2022 ABS-CBN News Posted at May 17 2022 12:14 AM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Here are the day's top stories in photos. MRT-3 allows entry of pets A passenger brings along his pet shih tzu to ride the MRT-3 at the North Avenue Station in Quezon City on Monday. Certain domesticated pets are now allowed to ride the MRT-3, granted they are wearing a diaper and in an enclosed pet carrier not larger than 2ft by 2 ft. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Pope Francis leads canonization Mass for 10 new saints Pope Francis blesses attendees from the popemobile after a canonization Mass at St. Peter's Square in The Vatican in this photo released by The Vatican Media. Pope canonized 10 saints including India's Devasahayam, French hermit Charles de Foucauld and Dutch theologian Titus Brandsma. Vatican Media, AFP Philippine Military Academy 'Bagsik Diwa' Class of 2022 Members of the Philippine Military Academy 'Bagsik Diwa' Class of 2022 throw their “shaku" to signify the accomplishment of their cadetship during the commencement exercises at the Fajardo Grandstand, Borromeo Field in Fort Gen. Gregorio H. del Pilar, Baguio City on Sunday. President Rodrigo Duterte, who attended the commencement exercise, presented the Presidential Saber award to Class Valedictorian Cadet 1CL Krystlenn Ivany G. Quemado. Rey Baniquet, Presidential Photo Wage hike for minimum earners in NCR and Wester Visayas A pedestrian walks past a mural depicting an image of a worker, in Paco, Manila on Monday. The Labor Department approved the P33 daily wage for minimum wage earners in the National Capital Region, and P55-110 or higher in the Western Visayas (Region 6). ABS-CBN News PCG non-officers set off for marine pollution training in Indonesia Philippine Coast Guard non-officers prepare to board the PCG Vessels, including the new BRP Teresa Magbanua, during a send-off ceremony in Manila on Monday. The PCG will join the Regional Marine Pollution Exercise 2022 in Makassar, Indonesia with representatives from Japan and Indonesia to assess the oil spill capabilities of the three countries. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Local police secure Marcos' headquarters Police officers secure the campaign headquarters of presumptive president Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos, Jr. in Mandaluyong City on Monday. Supporters of Marcos have been visiting the area for a chance to meet him. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News More mass graves in Ukraine found New graves at the municipal cemetry in Irpin in the city of Kyiv (Kiev) area, Ukraine on Sunday. More than 1235 bodies of killed civillians were recovered from recaptured territories in the Kyiv area. According to the Ukrainian parliament the UN Human Rights Council decided to launch an investigation into the violations committed after Russia's invasion. Oleg Petrasyuk, EPA-EFE Read More: MRT-3 pets North Avenue Station Quezon City Pope Francis canonization new saints Vatican PMA Philippine Military Academy Gregorio H. del Pilar Baguio minimum wage labor marine pollution Indonesia Philippine Coast Guard BRP Teresa Magbanua Marcos /news/05/17/22/cebu-pacific-investigating-pilots-post-bashing-robredo/news/05/17/22/robredo-calls-for-copies-of-artworks-songs-of-kakampink-campaign/entertainment/05/17/22/teaser-piolo-pascual-lovi-poe-in-flower-of-evil/video/business/05/16/22/ph-shares-recover-after-last-weeks-sharp-sell-off/video/news/05/16/22/next-president-urged-to-continue-covid-19-management