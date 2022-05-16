Home  >  News

THE DAY IN PHOTOS: May 16, 2022

ABS-CBN News

Posted at May 17 2022 12:14 AM

Here are the day's top stories in photos.

MRT-3 allows entry of pets

A passenger brings along his pet shih tzu to ride the MRT-3 at the North Avenue Station in Quezon City on Monday. Certain domesticated pets are now allowed to ride the MRT-3, granted they are wearing a diaper and in an enclosed pet carrier not larger than 2ft by 2 ft. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Pope Francis leads canonization Mass for 10 new saints

Pope Francis blesses attendees from the popemobile after a canonization Mass at St. Peter's Square in The Vatican in this photo released by The Vatican Media. Pope canonized 10 saints including India's Devasahayam, French hermit Charles de Foucauld and Dutch theologian Titus Brandsma. Vatican Media, AFP

Philippine Military Academy 'Bagsik Diwa' Class of 2022

Members of the Philippine Military Academy 'Bagsik Diwa' Class of 2022 throw their “shaku" to signify the accomplishment of their cadetship during the commencement exercises at the Fajardo Grandstand, Borromeo Field in Fort Gen. Gregorio H. del Pilar, Baguio City on Sunday. President Rodrigo Duterte, who attended the commencement exercise, presented the Presidential Saber award to Class Valedictorian Cadet 1CL Krystlenn Ivany G. Quemado. Rey Baniquet, Presidential Photo

Wage hike for minimum earners in NCR and Wester Visayas

A pedestrian walks past a mural depicting an image of a worker, in Paco, Manila on Monday. The Labor Department approved the P33 daily wage for minimum wage earners in the National Capital Region, and P55-110 or higher in the Western Visayas (Region 6). ABS-CBN News

PCG non-officers set off for marine pollution training in Indonesia

Philippine Coast Guard non-officers prepare to board the PCG Vessels, including the new BRP Teresa Magbanua, during a send-off ceremony in Manila on Monday. The PCG will join the Regional Marine Pollution Exercise 2022 in Makassar, Indonesia with representatives from Japan and Indonesia to assess the oil spill capabilities of the three countries. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Local police secure Marcos' headquarters

Police officers secure the campaign headquarters of presumptive president Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos, Jr. in Mandaluyong City on Monday. Supporters of Marcos have been visiting the area for a chance to meet him. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

More mass graves in Ukraine found

New graves at the municipal cemetry in Irpin in the city of Kyiv (Kiev) area, Ukraine on Sunday. More than 1235 bodies of killed civillians were recovered from recaptured territories in the Kyiv area. According to the Ukrainian parliament the UN Human Rights Council decided to launch an investigation into the violations committed after Russia's invasion. Oleg Petrasyuk, EPA-EFE

