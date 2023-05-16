Home > News MULTIMEDIA THE DAY IN PHOTOS: May 16, 2023 ABS-CBN News Posted at May 16 2023 11:22 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Here are the day's top stories in photos. Marcos allows additional sugar importation Workers stack sacks of locally produced sugar at a sugar retailer at the Marikina Public Market in Marikina City on Tuesday. President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. recently approved the additional importation of up to 150,000 metric tons of sugar in an effort to stabilize the commodity’s price amid continued inflation. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News San Isidro Labrador feast Residents join the procession of the image of San Isidro Labrador in the villages to celebrate his feast day in Cavinti, Laguna on May 15, 2023. Some houses hung farm products and gave to participants to the procession, as a way of paying tribute to San Isidro Labrador, the patron saint of farmers. Artist Calupig, PonD News Asia Fishing boat catches fire in Cuyo, Palawan Members of Coast Guard Station Eastern Palawan, Cuyo Municipal Police Station and fishermen from Frabelle Fishing Corporation put out a fire at the burning FV Victor 89 of the waters off Imalaguan Island, Barangay San Carlos, Cuyo, Palawan on Monday. Oil spill booms were deployed in the area after the boat sank hours after the fire was declared under control. Photo courtesy of Coast Guard Eastern Palawan Reservists recruitment at PH Navy fair PH Navy Petty Officer 3rd Class Ilao demonstrates a cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) routine on infants, using a practice doll, during the Philippine Navy Reservists Fair 2023 at the SM Mall of Asia Music Hall on Tuesday. The fair, held in celebration of its founding anniversary, featured PH Navy’s various weapons and rescue services as well as a recruitment booth for those interested to become a reservist. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Gilas Pilipinas regains SEA Games basketball crown The members of Gilas Pilipinas celebrate after winning the men's basketball finals at the 32nd Southeast Asian Games in Phnom Penh, Cambodia on Tuesday. The Philippines avenged a group stage loss to Cambodia with an 80-69 triumph in the final to claim the gold medal and regain its crown as kings of Southeast Asian basketball it lost in 2022. POC/PSC handout Water cremation for pets An animal mortician places the bones of cremated pets using aquamation in a dehydrator to dry them in Singapore on Monday. The shop is the first water cremation service for pets in the city-state. Aquamation, or alkaline hydrolysis, is a method to recreate in an accelerated way the decomposition of a body with the help of potassium hydroxide and water at a high temperature in a metal chamber, so that the only thing that remains at the end of the process is the bones of the animal. How Hwee Young, EPA-EFE Read More: Marcos sugar importation San Isidro Labrador feast procession Cavinti Laguna farmers fishing boat fire Cuyo Palawan Navy reserve reservists SEA Games basketball gold Gilas Pilipinas pets water cremation aquamation /video/news/05/16/23/some-ph-cities-reimpose-use-of-face-masks/overseas/05/16/23/japan-china-start-defense-hotline-operation-as-ties-remain-tense/sports/05/16/23/chot-reyes-says-32nd-seag-is-his-last/video/news/05/16/23/kapangyarihan-para-sa-pangulo-kaugnay-ng-supply-singil-sa-kuryente-inihirit/entertainment/05/16/23/regine-velasquez-teases-new-album-november-concert