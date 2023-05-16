THE DAY IN PHOTOS: May 16, 2023

MULTIMEDIA

Here are the day's top stories in photos.

Marcos allows additional sugar importation Workers stack sacks of locally produced sugar at a sugar retailer at the Marikina Public Market in Marikina City on Tuesday. President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. recently approved the additional importation of up to 150,000 metric tons of sugar in an effort to stabilize the commodity’s price amid continued inflation. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

San Isidro Labrador feast Residents join the procession of the image of San Isidro Labrador in the villages to celebrate his feast day in Cavinti, Laguna on May 15, 2023. Some houses hung farm products and gave to participants to the procession, as a way of paying tribute to San Isidro Labrador, the patron saint of farmers. Artist Calupig, PonD News Asia

Fishing boat catches fire in Cuyo, Palawan Members of Coast Guard Station Eastern Palawan, Cuyo Municipal Police Station and fishermen from Frabelle Fishing Corporation put out a fire at the burning FV Victor 89 of the waters off Imalaguan Island, Barangay San Carlos, Cuyo, Palawan on Monday. Oil spill booms were deployed in the area after the boat sank hours after the fire was declared under control. Photo courtesy of Coast Guard Eastern Palawan

Reservists recruitment at PH Navy fair PH Navy Petty Officer 3rd Class Ilao demonstrates a cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) routine on infants, using a practice doll, during the Philippine Navy Reservists Fair 2023 at the SM Mall of Asia Music Hall on Tuesday. The fair, held in celebration of its founding anniversary, featured PH Navy’s various weapons and rescue services as well as a recruitment booth for those interested to become a reservist. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Gilas Pilipinas regains SEA Games basketball crown The members of Gilas Pilipinas celebrate after winning the men's basketball finals at the 32nd Southeast Asian Games in Phnom Penh, Cambodia on Tuesday. The Philippines avenged a group stage loss to Cambodia with an 80-69 triumph in the final to claim the gold medal and regain its crown as kings of Southeast Asian basketball it lost in 2022. POC/PSC handout