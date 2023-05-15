THE DAY IN PHOTOS: May 15, 2023

MULTIMEDIA

Here are the day's top stories in photos.

Malampaya contract extended for 15 years President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. checks a replica of the Malampaya gas field from Prime Infrastructure Capital, Inc. Chairperson Enrique Razon Jr. during the renewal agreement signing for the Malampaya Service Contract No. 38 (SC 38) at the Malacañang Presidents Hall on Monday. The 25-year production contract, which expires on Feb. 22, 2024, was renewed for 15 years or until Feb. 22, 2039. Rey Baniquet, PNA

PCG crew back after buoy laying ops in West PH Sea Members of the Philippine Coast Guard are given arrival honors at the Coast Guard Fleet in Pier 13, Port Area, Manila on Monday, for taking part in the buoy laying operations in the West Philippine Seas. Navigational buoys were installed at the Kalayaan Group of Islands (KIG)- Patag Island, Balagtas Reef, Kota Island, Panata Island, and Julian Felipe Reef , which aims to aid the navigation of Filipino fishermen in WPS and serve as a sovereign marker in the area. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Oroquieta fire displaces 1,200 people Residents stay at a makeshift shelter along the street after a massive fire hit a residential area along Oroquieta Street in Sta. Cruz, Manila on Monday. Around 1,200 individuals were displaced after the fire, which reached the 4th alarm and destroyed 400 houses, according to Bureau of Fire estimates. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Pinay weightlifter Vanessa Sarno breaks SEA Games record Pinay weightlifter Vanessa Sarno competes in Womens 71kg Weightlifting event during the 2023 Southeast Asian Games at Olympic Stadium in Phnom Penh, Cambodia on Monday. Sarno set a new SEA Games record in the snatch with a lift of 105kg. POC/PSC Media handout

Thai election: Opposition hands stunning defeat to military-backed candidates Move Forward Party's leader and prime ministerial candidate Pita Limjaroenrat (right) poses for photos with the media during a press conference at the party's headquarters in Bangkok, Thailand on Monday, after leading the vote count of the general elections. The opposition's victory is a stunning defeat to the military-aligned parties of the current government, which ousted an elected government in 2014 in a military coup. Narong Sangnak, EPA-EFE