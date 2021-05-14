THE DAY IN PHOTOS: May 14, 2021

The Feast of Breaking the Fast Muslims attend Eid al-Fitr prayers, marking the end of the holy month of Ramadan at the Islamic Center in Lhokseumawe in the Special District of Aceh, Indonesia on Thursday. Muslims worldwide celebrated Eid al-Fitr, meaning feast of breaking the fast, at the end of the holy month of Ramadan. Azwar Ipank, AFP

Crowd packs Eid al-Fitr celebration in Ethiopia This aerial view shows Muslim worshippers listening to the Eid al-Fitr morning prayer sermon at a football stadium in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, on Thursday. Despite the physical restrictions because of COVID-19 pandemic, the devout flocked to the stadium to celebrate one of the holiest days in the Islamic calendar. Amanuel Sileshi, AFP

Rabiya Mateo rocks PH flag-inspired costume at 69th Miss Universe Miss Universe Philippines Rabiya Mateo appears onstage at the Miss Universe National Costume Show at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino on Thursday in Hollywood, Florida. Mateo, whose costume was created by the late designer Rocky Gathercole, is gearing up for the May 16 finals night (morning of May 17 in Manila), as she eyes the fifth Miss Universe crown for the country. Rodrigo Varela, Getty Images via AFP

Smart Araneta Coliseum set to serve as QC mega vaccination site Workers set up dividers and chairs at the Smart Araneta Coliseum on Friday, a day before the facility turns into Quezon City’s newest COVID-19 vaccination center. The Quezon City local government is targeting to administer up to 1,500 jabs daily starting May 15 and assures the public of proper ventilation in the building to ensure safety. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Rebuilding after the blaze Men carry building materials as they rebuild their houses in Barangay Cupang, Muntinlupa City on Friday. A fire that reached the 2nd alarm gutted houses of at least 119 families last April 27 at a residential compound in the area with the damage reaching an estimated P1.3 million. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News