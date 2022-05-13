THE DAY IN PHOTOS: May 13, 2022

MULTIMEDIA

Posing with Joe Biden, ASEAN leaders at the US-ASEAN Special Summit US President Joe Biden (center) poses with leaders of the US-ASEAN Special Summit during a family photo on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, on Thursday. Also in this picture (L to R); Dato Lim Jock Hoi, Secretary-General of the Association for Southeast Asian Nations; Prime Minister of Vietnam Pham Minh Chinh; Prime Minister of Thailand Prayut Chan-o-cha; Prime Minister of Cambodia Hun Sen; Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah of Brunei; President of Indonesia Joko Widodo; Prime Minister of the Republic of Singapore Lee Hsien Loong; Prime Minister of the Lao People's Democratic Republic Phankham Viphavan; Prime Minister of Malaysia Dato' Sri Ismail Sabri bin Yaakob; and Secretary of Foreign Affairs of the Philippines Teodoro Locsin Jr. Michael Reynolds, EPA-EFE/pool

Detoxifying schools after election Members of Manila Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office disinfect a classroom that served as a polling precinct in Tondo High School in Moriones, Tondo, Manila on Friday. Activities have now shifted to the canvassing of votes of the Commission on Elections at the PICC tent. Mores Heramis, ABS-CBN News

Anti-Marcos protesters troop to Comelec canvassing site A nun prepares to speak as activists gather in front of a police barricade to hold a protest near the Commission on Elections (Comelec) canvassing site at the PICC Forum Tent in Pasay City on Friday. The protesters questioned the results of the May 9 elections in light of alleged widespread vote-buying, disenfranchisement, and disinformation. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Beijing residents set for more COVID-19 tests A man undergoes a COVID-19 test at a makeshift tent in Beijing, China on Friday. Beijing authorities urged residents to stay at home in the coming weekend and announced another three rounds of nucleic acid tests as an attempt to curb the spread of COVID-19 in the city. Mark R. Cristino, EPA-EFE

UP Fight! State U takes home UAAP basketball trophy The UP Fighting Maroons celebrate after winning the UAAP Season 84 Men’s Basketball title against reigning champions the Ateneo Blue Eagles on Friday at the Mall of Asia Arena. The win ended the state university’s 36-year championship drought and also stopped the Blue Eagles’ quest for a fourth straight championship. UAAP Media