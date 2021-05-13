THE DAY IN PHOTOS: May 13, 2021

MULTIMEDIA

Here are the day's top stories in photos.

Filipino Muslims celebrate Eid’l Fitr in Manila Filipino Muslims take photos as they exit the Manila Golden Mosque in Quiapo after morning prayers as they mark Eid’l Fitr, the end of Ramadan on Thursday. Eid’l Fitr, also known as the “Festival of Breaking the Fast” is one of the most celebrated Islam festivals all over the world. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Ending Ramadan in prayers Hundreds of Filipino Muslims join the morning prayer outside the Golden Mosque in Globo de Oro in Manila in celebration of Eid’l Fitr on Thursday. Millions of Muslims around the world broke their month-long fast, which was observed sunrise until sunset during Ramadan, or the ninth month of the Islamic calendar. Mores Heramis, ABS-CBN News

Sharing food after Ramadan An Imam offers dates to fellow Muslims after performing Salat al-Eid prayer during the Eid al Fitr or “the festival of breaking the fast” at the Blue Mosque in Maharlika, Taguig City on Thursday. Muslims traditionally share a celebratory meal, the first daytime meal after a month of fasting, with family members to mark the end of Ramadan. ABS-CBN News

Waiting to get vaxxed Medical frontliners wait in line to get a number as they hope to get their Covid-19 vaccine at the Sta Ana Hospital in Manila on Thursday. Manila will administer its first dose of Pfizer BioNtech COVID-19 vaccine to medical frontliners in the city, while vaccination drive for senior citizens (category A2) will be done simultaneously in 18 vaccination sites around the city. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

A hug after a COVID-19 jab A woman hugs her mother after the latter received her first jab of the AstraZeneca vaccine against COVID-19 at the Ramon Magsaysay High School in España, Manila on Thursday. The Philippines on the same day logged its highest number of new COVID-19 cases in 3 days at 6,385, raising the country's overall tally to nearly 1.125 million. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Prayers for a loved one A Palestinian Muslim woman prays at the grave of a relative in the main cemetery of Beit Lahia in the northern Gaza Strip on Thursday, the first day of the Eid al-Fitr holiday, which marks the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan. The Israeli army has launched hundreds of air strikes on the Gaza Strip since the beginning of the week, while Palestinian militants have launched more than 1,200 rockets, according to Israel's army, in some of the worst violence in seven years in the area. Mahmud Hams, AFP