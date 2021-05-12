THE DAY IN PHOTOS: May 12, 2021

Workers evacuate after earthquake jolts QC A woman speaks on her mobile phone as employees evacuate a building along Quezon Avenue in Diliman, Quezon City after an earthquake was felt on Wednesday. A 5.8 magnitude earthquake struck 11 kilometers northeast of Abra de Ilog, Occidental Mindoro at 9:09 a.m. and felt in nearby areas, including Metro Manila according to Phivolcs. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Violating COVID-19 protocols? Pay your fine Members of the Quezon City Task Force Disiplina and the Philippine National Police gather residents caught violating basic health protocols at the Quezon Memorial Circle grounds in Quezon City on Wednesday. Residents were given face mask, face shields and were issued ticket fines ranging from 300 pesos to 1000 pesos depending on the number of offenses committed. Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News

Pfizer vaccines reach San Juan residents A resident gets inoculated with the Pfizer BioNtech COVID-19 vaccine at the FilOil Flying V Center in San Juan City on Wednesday. San Juan received 11,700 doses of Pfizer vaccine as part of the World Health Organization’s (WHO) COVAX facility donation which will be administered to 5,850 San Juaneños, prioritizing medical frontliners (A1), senior citizens (A2) and residents with comorbidities (A3) Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Nurses’ pantry Nurses receive appreciation through a "nurses' pantry" at St. Luke's Medical Center - Global City in Taguig on Wednesday. The nurses received gift packs consisting of food, apparel, and self-care products in celebration of International Nurses Week. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Packing heat in the hot zone: No swimming in Baseco Members of the Manila Police District patrol along Baseco Beach in Port Area, Tondo, Manila on Wednesday. The police officers strictly monitor activities and implement minimum health protocols after residents troop to the area to swim in Manila Bay as temperature rise. Mores Heramis, ABS-CBN News

Makati residents receive Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine A health worker administers the Comirnaty COVID19 vaccine of Pfizer BioNTech to a resident of Makati inside the Makati Medical Center on Wednesday. The city government of Makati received 5,000 doses of the product, and targets to use it initially on 500 people belonging to A1 (health workers), A2 (senior citizens), and A3 (persons with comorbidities) categories. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Fire breaks out in Pasig City General Hospital Firefighters battle a blaze that hit a portion of the Pasig City General Hospital on Wednesday. There were no fatalities, and no major equipment or supplies were damaged from the fire that reached third alarm. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Pope Francis holds general audience as COVID-19 cases in Italy decline This photo taken Wednesday by the Vatican Media shows a man putting a hat from the Philippines on Pope Francis' head as he arrives at San Damaso courtyard in the Vatican for his weekly outdoors general audience with the public. Pope Francis resumed his general audience in the Vatican for the first time in six months with several COVID-19 precautions in place, such as socially distanced seating and temperature checks as coronavirus cases in Italy declined. Handout, Vatican Media via AFP