THE DAY IN PHOTOS: May 12, 2023

Leila De Lima acquitted Former Senator Leila De Lima emerges from the Muntinlupa Regional Trial Court escorted by heavy security on Friday, after the court acquitted her of charges of illegal drug trading. De Lima's acquittal was handed down by the Muntinlupa RTC Branch 204 after ex-Bureau of Corrections officer in charge Rafael Ragos retracted his claim that he delivered drug money to her in 2012. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

National ID campaign goes to schools in the provinces A staff of the Philippine Identification System (PhilSys) collects biometrics from a student at the Papaya Elementary School in Nasugbu, Batangas on Friday, as part of the National ID School Registration Campaign. The campaign aims to increase the number of registrants from schools, which includes elementary and high school students, teachers and other school personnel not yet registered to the system. Domcar C. Lagto, ABS-CBN News

Marking International Nurses Day Indian nurses and medical staff cut a cake to mark International Nurses Day at Government Kilpauk Medical College, in Chennai, India on Friday. International Nurses Day is observed every year on May 12 to commemorate the birthday of the founder of modern nursing, Florence Nightingale, and to honor nurses across the world for their contribution to the medical sector. Idrees Mohammed, EPA-EFE

Mothers' day at the market Customers queue on Friday to purchase vegetables and rice at a pop-up market of the Department of Agriculture offering reduced prices. A report released by the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) showed the country's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) grew 6.4 percent in the first quarter of 2023, the lowest growth following seven quarters of recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic since the second quarter of 2021. Rolex Dela Pena, EPA-EFE