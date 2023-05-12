Home > News MULTIMEDIA THE DAY IN PHOTOS: May 12, 2023 ABS-CBN News Posted at May 12 2023 11:28 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Here are the day's top stories in photos. Leila De Lima acquitted Former Senator Leila De Lima emerges from the Muntinlupa Regional Trial Court escorted by heavy security on Friday, after the court acquitted her of charges of illegal drug trading. De Lima's acquittal was handed down by the Muntinlupa RTC Branch 204 after ex-Bureau of Corrections officer in charge Rafael Ragos retracted his claim that he delivered drug money to her in 2012. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News National ID campaign goes to schools in the provinces A staff of the Philippine Identification System (PhilSys) collects biometrics from a student at the Papaya Elementary School in Nasugbu, Batangas on Friday, as part of the National ID School Registration Campaign. The campaign aims to increase the number of registrants from schools, which includes elementary and high school students, teachers and other school personnel not yet registered to the system. Domcar C. Lagto, ABS-CBN News Marking International Nurses Day Indian nurses and medical staff cut a cake to mark International Nurses Day at Government Kilpauk Medical College, in Chennai, India on Friday. International Nurses Day is observed every year on May 12 to commemorate the birthday of the founder of modern nursing, Florence Nightingale, and to honor nurses across the world for their contribution to the medical sector. Idrees Mohammed, EPA-EFE Mothers' day at the market Customers queue on Friday to purchase vegetables and rice at a pop-up market of the Department of Agriculture offering reduced prices. A report released by the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) showed the country's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) grew 6.4 percent in the first quarter of 2023, the lowest growth following seven quarters of recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic since the second quarter of 2021. Rolex Dela Pena, EPA-EFE Israeli air strike hits Gaza Strip A man watches from a window as people sift through the rubble of a building hit in an Israeli air strike in Biet Hanoun, in the northern Gaza Strip, on Friday. Israel's military launched new strikes in Gaza on May 12 after militants fired rockets from the territory, on the fourth day of fighting which has killed dozens of Palestinians and one in Israel. Mohammed Abed, AFP Read More: Leila De Lima drug war Ragos Muntinlupa National ID ID schools public International Nurses Day Florence Nightingale India Government Kilpauk Medical College economy market GDP consumers mothers Israel Gaza Strip Palestine rubble missile strike ANC promo /sports/05/12/23/sea-games-colonia-spearheads-weightlifters-campaign/overseas/05/12/23/australia-envoy-wary-of-chinas-destabilizing-actions-around-taiwan/news/05/12/23/wanted-na-amerikano-tiklo-sa-roxas-boulevard/news/05/12/23/ika-2-asean-multilateral-naval-exercise-opisyal-nang-sinimulan/entertainment/05/12/23/my-school-president-cast-coming-to-ph-for-fan-meet