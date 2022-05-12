THE DAY IN PHOTOS: May 12, 2022

MULTIMEDIA

Here are the day's top stories in photos.

More COCs arrive at PICC Members of the reception custody and safekeeping group inspect sealed boxes containing certificates of canvass from Batanes at the Commission on Elections National Board of Canvassers at the Philippine International Convention Center in Pasay City on Thursday Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Coastal fire destroys dozens of home in California Firefighters work to put out a house fire affected by the coastal fire in Laguna Niguel, California, USA, on Wednesday. Latest reports state that the 200 acre fire has destroyed more than a dozen homes. Etienne Laurent, EPA-EFE

Remembering Shireen Abu Akleh An armed man visits the site where veteran Al-Jazeera Palestinian journalist Shireen Abu Akleh was shot dead while covering an Israeli army raid in the occupied West Bank, in Jenin on Thursday. Al-Jazeera said Abu Aqleh, 51, a prominent figure in the channel's Arabic news service was shot dead by Israeli troops early on May 11, 2022 as she covered a raid on Jenin refugee camp in the occupied West Bank. Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said it was "likely" that Palestinian gunfire killed her. Jaafar Ashttiyeh, AFP

Ukrainians stage protest outside UN office against Russian invasion Ukrainians stage a protest outside of the United Nations office during special session of the UN Human Rights Council on the war in Ukraine, in Geneva on Thursday. Ukraine slams what it calls the "sheer horror" and "pure evil" being inflicted on their country by Russian forces as the United Nations Human Rights Council holds an extraordinary session on Ukraine. Fabrice Coffrini, AFP

Protesters camp out at Liwasang Bonifacio days after #Halalan2022 Artists from various progressive groups and organizations work on a a mural as they continue to camp out at the Liwasang Bonifacio in Manila on Thursday as part of various activities including talks educating children and other bystanders on the terrors of martial law. The groups set up camp last May 10 after marching to the Commission on Elections in Intramuros to express their dismay on the results of the national polls with Ferdinand Marcos Jr. enjoying a commanding lead in the race to become the country's next president. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News