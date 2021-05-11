THE DAY IN PHOTOS: May 11, 2021

Lighting candles for COVID-19 victims in Czech Republic A woman lights a candle to commemorate all Czech victims of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic at Prague Castle in Prague, Czech Republic, Monday. The Czech Republic slowly eased its quarantine restrictions, with shops opening the first time this 2021 after the country of 10.7 million people recorded 1,645,448 confirmed COVID-19 cases with nearly 30,000 deaths amid the pandemic. David W Cerny, Reuters

Preparing for Eid’l Fitr in Manila A Filipino Muslim woman shops at a street market ahead of the Eid al-Fitr festival marking the end of Islamic holy month of Ramadan, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Quiapo, Manila on Monday. President Duterte declared May 13 a regular holiday in observance of Eid’l Fitr. Eloisa Lopez, Reuters

Makati administers second jab of COVID-19 vaccine Residents go through screening and processing to receive their second dose of the Sinovac Covid-19 vaccine at the Makati City Coliseum on Tuesday. Residents may directly get their second dose as scheduled and simply bring their vaccination card without undergoing another round of pre-registration. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

More dolomite coming for Manila Bay rehab phase 2 Locals sit under the shade at the Manila Baywalk with the fresh dolomite sands dumped along the promenade on Tuesday. The second phase of the Manila Bay Rehabilitation project, with 265-million peso budget, is scheduled to commence this month of May with the approval of plans and Memorandum of Agreement signing with the Department of Public Works and Highways, according to Environment Undersecretary Jonas Leones. More Heramis, ABS-CBN News

Davao City inoculates senior citizens against COVID-19 An elderly receives a dose of the Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine at the Matina Aplaya Elementary School in Davao City on Tuesday. The city of Davao began the administration of CoronaVac to the A2 priority group or seniors citizens, at 150 residents each day in two vaccination sites, which will be expanded to District Health Offices (DHO), according to Davao City Vaccination Cluster Head Dr. Josephine Villafuerte. Manman Dejeto, ABS-CBN News

Israel's Iron Dome intercepts rockets Streaks of light are seen as Israel's Iron Dome anti-missile system intercepts rockets launched from the Gaza Strip towards Israel, as seen from Ashkelon, Israel May 10, 2021. Picture taken with slow shutter speed. Palestinians fired uninterrupted barrages of rockets into Israel, as its military pounded Gaza with air strikes through the early hours of Tuesday, in a dramatic escalation of clashes in Jerusalem. The upsurge in violence came as Israel celebrated "Jerusalem Day", marking its capture of East Jerusalem in the 1967 Arab-Israeli war. Amir Cohen, Reuters

Native pigs still available Native pigs unaffected by the African Swine Fever (ASF) are kept inside a backyard hog raiser’s pen in San Jose Del Monte, Bulacan on Tuesday before being sold by word of mouth. President Rodrigo Duterte has declared a nationwide state of calamity over ASF that slashed local supply of pork and pushed up its prices. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News