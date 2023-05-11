THE DAY IN PHOTOS: May 11, 2023

MULTIMEDIA

Here are the day's top stories in photos.

ASEAN leaders enjoy the Indonesian coast Indonesian President Joko Widodo and other ASEAN leaders enjoy the sunset from a pinisi boat in the waters of Labuan Bajo Harbor, West Manggarai, East Nusa Tenggara, Wednesday. President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and First Lady Liza Marcos (right side) are attending the 42nd ASEAN Summit and Related Meetings in Indonesia from May 9 to 11. ASEAN 2023 handout

Rockets light the sky in Gaza Israeli Iron Dome intercepts missiles launched from the Gaza strip near Sderot in southern Israel, near the border with Gaza on Wednesday. Israeli military said it carried out a series of air strikes on Islamic Jihad rocket launchers in retaliation to Palestinian militants in Gaza firing barrages of rockets towards Israel, as fighting between the two sides intensified. Atef Safadi, EPA-EFE

Mexico town holds Holy Cross pilgrimage Believers participate in the pilgrimage of the Holy Cross in Tapanatepec, Oaxaca in Mexico on Wednesday. On the southern coast of Mexico, the fishing village of Rincon Juarez holds the procession of the Holy Cross every May 10 where fishermen and their families transport the cross by boat into the sea. Luis Villalobos, EPA-EFE

National heroes' monuments moved to Pinaglabanan Shrine A worker uses sandpaper on the surface of a statue of Emilio Jacinto at the Pinaglabanan Shrine in San Juan City on Thursday. The city’s Public Information Office released on Wednesday a statement on the move to relocate the monuments of national heroes to the park after former city mayor and current Senator JV Ejercito called out the plan. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News