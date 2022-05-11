THE DAY IN PHOTOS: May 11, 2022

MULTIMEDIA

Here are the day's top stories in photos.

Comelec begins manual counting of votes Election officials inspect election results taken out from a ballot box at the start of counting of votes at the Philippine International Convention Center in Pasay City on Tuesday. Ferdinand 'Bongbong' Marcos Jr, the son of the late President Ferdinand Marcos, is ahead in early counts in the country's presidential election, according to the partial and unofficial count of the poll watchdog Parish Pastoral Council for Responsible Voting (PPCRV). Francis R. Malasig, EPA-EFE

Death toll rises to 40 in Havana hotel explosion Men on a crane look at the remains of the Saratoga Hotel in Havana, Cuba on Tuesday, days after an explosion. The death toll from an explosion at a luxury hotel in the old quarter of Havana has risen to 40, the health ministry said Monday. Fifty-four people were injured in the blast last week, including six that are still in critical condition. Yamil Lage, AFP

Bongbong Marcos visits father's grave Presumptive president Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos, Jr. visits the grave of his father, the late presidnt Ferdinand Marcos, Sr., at the Libingan ng mga Bayani on Tuesday. Marcos Jr is leading the presidential race with 31, 078, 160 votes based on Comelec's partial, unofficial results as of 10 a.m. on May 11, 2022. BBM Media Bureau handout

PH’s Padios wins gold in pencak silat Francine Padios of the Philippines celebrates after winning the gold medal in the women's SENI (artistic) Tunggal (single) finals of the pencak silat events at 31st Southeast Asian Games in Hanoi, Vietnam on Wednesday. Padios’s win is the country’s first gold in the 2022 SEA Games. Luong Thai Linh, EPA-EFE

QC DPOS collects thousands of election posters Personnel from the Quezon City Department of Public Order and Safety (QC-DPOS) sort the massive pile of election tarps and posters that were collected around the city, at the DPOS depot on Wednesday. Reelected QC Mayor Joy Belmonte immediately ordered the clean-up of the city streets from campaign materials right after the May 9 elections. Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News

Police stand guard at Comelec days after #Halalan2022 A man eats next to police standing guard in front of the Commission on Elections office in Manila on Wednesday, days after Halalan 2022. Multi-sectoral groups have gathered in front of the Comelec headquarters and the nearby Liwasang Bonifacio, calling on the poll body to explain the validity of the voting results, which show former Sen. Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. lead the presidential race. Chaideer Mahyuddin, AFP

Veteran Al Jazeera journalist shot dead in Jenin refugee camp raid An image grab from footage distributed by the Doha-based Al-Jazeera TV shows a reporter reacting (right) as the channel's veteran journalist Shireen Abu Aqleh is seen on the ground after being shot in the face in Jenin in the occupied West Bank on Wednesday. Abu Aqleh, 51, a prominent figure in the channel's Arabic news service was shot dead allegedly by Israeli troops early in the morning as she covered a raid on Jenin refugee camp in the occupied West Bank, according to Al-Jazeera. The Qatari news channel said its journalist was shot dead "deliberately" and "in cold blood" by Israeli troops, but Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said it is likely Palestinian gunfire had killed the reporter. Al Jazeera/AFP