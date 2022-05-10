Home  >  News

THE DAY IN PHOTOS: May 10, 2022

ABS-CBN News

Posted at May 11 2022 12:50 AM

Manila takes down campaign materials

Workers from the Manila City Hall's Department of Public Safety take down tarpaulins hanging on electric wires along United Nations Avenue Tuesday, a day after the national election. Ecowaste Coalition earlier urged all candidates to go into "clean act" mode after the polls. ABS-CBN News

Multisectoral groups hold protest outside Comelec

Protesters scuffle with police officers near Comelec headquarters in Manila on Tuesday, a day after Election Day. The protesters called for accountability from the Comelec after multiple reports of vote counting machine malfunction during the May 9 elections. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Stricter COVID-19 restrictions in Beijing

People wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) cross a street with their luggage near an area on lockdown due to the recent Covid-19 coronavirus outbreaks in Beijing on Tuesday. Millions of people in Beijing stayed home on May 9 as China's capital tries to fend off a Covid-19 outbreak with creeping restrictions on movement. Noel Celis, AFP

Volunteers assist in PPCRV parallel counting

Volunteers help in the parallel counting of election returns of the Parish Pastoral Council for Responsible Voting in Manila on Tuesday. PPCRV has so far manually encoded 2,689 election returns in the 2022 national and local polls. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Breaking news on PH election

Supporters read copies of a local newspaper reporting about the May 9 elections as they wait at the headquarters of former Sen. Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. in Mandaluyong City on Tuesday. Marcos, the son and namesake of the late Philippine dictator Ferdinand Marcos, is set to win the presidential elections after securing more than 30 million votes. Basilio H. Sepe, ABS-CBN News

Supporters join VP Leni for a Thanksgiving Mass in Naga

Vice President Leni Robredo greets Carceres Archbishop Rolando Tirona during the Misa ng Pagkakaisa at Pasasalamat at the Naga Metropolitan Cathedral on Tuesday. Robredo, whose campaign was largely run by people’s councils around the country, is set to meet with her volunteers for a Thanksgiving event on Friday, May 13. VP Leni Robredo Media Bureau

Malabon's #Halalan2022 COCs delivered to Senate

Senate President Vicente C. Sotto III receives on May 10, 2022, a ballot box containing the certificates of canvass (COCs) from Malabon City for the 2022 presidential and vice presidential elections. COCs and election returns are brought to the Senate before they are delivered to the House of Representatives in Quezon City where the canvassing would take place. Under the 1987 Constitution, Congress, in a joint public session, shall canvass votes for President and Vice President and proclaim winning candidates. Senate PRIB, handout

Carefree afternoon

Children spend time at the breakwater near a fishing village in Davao City on Tuesday, a day after the national and local elections. The city’s mayor, Sara Duterte, is poised to take the vice presidency with a dominating lead over her rivals and is set to lead the country with running mate Ferdinand Marcos Jr. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

