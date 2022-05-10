THE DAY IN PHOTOS: May 10, 2022

Manila takes down campaign materials Workers from the Manila City Hall's Department of Public Safety take down tarpaulins hanging on electric wires along United Nations Avenue Tuesday, a day after the national election. Ecowaste Coalition earlier urged all candidates to go into "clean act" mode after the polls. ABS-CBN News

Multisectoral groups hold protest outside Comelec Protesters scuffle with police officers near Comelec headquarters in Manila on Tuesday, a day after Election Day. The protesters called for accountability from the Comelec after multiple reports of vote counting machine malfunction during the May 9 elections. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Stricter COVID-19 restrictions in Beijing People wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) cross a street with their luggage near an area on lockdown due to the recent Covid-19 coronavirus outbreaks in Beijing on Tuesday. Millions of people in Beijing stayed home on May 9 as China's capital tries to fend off a Covid-19 outbreak with creeping restrictions on movement. Noel Celis, AFP

Volunteers assist in PPCRV parallel counting Volunteers help in the parallel counting of election returns of the Parish Pastoral Council for Responsible Voting in Manila on Tuesday. PPCRV has so far manually encoded 2,689 election returns in the 2022 national and local polls. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Breaking news on PH election Supporters read copies of a local newspaper reporting about the May 9 elections as they wait at the headquarters of former Sen. Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. in Mandaluyong City on Tuesday. Marcos, the son and namesake of the late Philippine dictator Ferdinand Marcos, is set to win the presidential elections after securing more than 30 million votes. Basilio H. Sepe, ABS-CBN News

Supporters join VP Leni for a Thanksgiving Mass in Naga Vice President Leni Robredo greets Carceres Archbishop Rolando Tirona during the Misa ng Pagkakaisa at Pasasalamat at the Naga Metropolitan Cathedral on Tuesday. Robredo, whose campaign was largely run by people’s councils around the country, is set to meet with her volunteers for a Thanksgiving event on Friday, May 13. VP Leni Robredo Media Bureau

Malabon's #Halalan2022 COCs delivered to Senate Senate President Vicente C. Sotto III receives on May 10, 2022, a ballot box containing the certificates of canvass (COCs) from Malabon City for the 2022 presidential and vice presidential elections. COCs and election returns are brought to the Senate before they are delivered to the House of Representatives in Quezon City where the canvassing would take place. Under the 1987 Constitution, Congress, in a joint public session, shall canvass votes for President and Vice President and proclaim winning candidates. Senate PRIB, handout