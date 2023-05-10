THE DAY IN PHOTOS: May 10, 2023

MULTIMEDIA

Here are the day's top stories in photos.

Obligatory ASEAN leaders family photo Leaders attending the 42nd ASEAN Summit in Labuan Bajo, East Nusa Tenggara, Indonesia on Wednesday get ready to pose for a family photo. They are, left to right, Philippine President Ferdinand 'Bongbong' Marcos Jr., Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, Thailand Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai, Vietnam Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, Indonesian President Joko Widodo, Laos Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone, Brunei Darussalam Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah, Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, Timor Leste Prime Minister Jose Maria de Vasconcelos also know as Taur Matan Ruak. Bay Ismoyo, EPA-EFE/pool

Manila mural depicts coronavirus pandemic People pass by a COVID-19 pandemic-themed mural along Pedro Gil, Manila on Wednesday. The health department on Tuesday urged Filipinos to be cautious, saying the pandemic was not yet over despite the World Health Organization's move to lift the public health emergency status on COVID-19. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Top US Army general in Fort Bonifacio for courtesy call Philippine Army commanding general Lt. Gen. Romeo Brawner Jr. (right) and United States Army Chief of Staff Gen. James McConville salute during arrival honors at Fort Bonifacio, Taguig city on Wednesday. The United States Army’s top general paid a courtesy visit to his Philippine counterpart and discussed the growing bilateral relations of the the two countries. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

Youth group protests mandatory ROTC Youth advocates picket in front of the Senate in Pasay City on Wednesday calling against the passage of the proposal to revive the mandatory Reserve Officers Training Course (MROTC). Senator Ronald "Bato" Dela Rosa recently promised the passage of the proposal by June after discussions of military efforts with the United States to combat growing Chinese presence in Southeast Asia during President Ferdinand Marcos Jr’s state visit. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News