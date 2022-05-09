THE DAY IN PHOTOS: May 9, 2022

Labor leader Leody De Guzman casts vote Presidential candidate Leody De Guzman casts his vote at the Cainta Elementary School on Monday. De Guzman, who admitted he may lose in the election, said he is optimistic that he successfully promoted labor rights and highlighted concerns of workers in the campaign. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Electoral board sets up VCMs in QC Electoral board officers in Precinct 1055 at the Tomas Morato Elementary School in Quezon City do the initial setup and checking to start the operation of the Vote Counting Machine (VCM) during the national and local elections on Monday. Filipino voters will cast their votes in 106,174 clustered precincts nationwide. Fernando G. Sepe Jr., ABS-CBN News

Ping Lacson votes in Cavite Presidential aspirant Senator Panfilo "Ping" Lacson poses for photos after casting his vote early in the morning at Bayang Luma Elementary School at Imus, Cavite on Monday. Lacson vowed to restore public trust in government by improving the country’s pandemic response, purging the bureaucracy of corrupt officials, if he wins. Mores Heramis, ABS-CBN News

Marcos, Jr casts his vote in Batac Presidential candidate former senator Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. casts his vote at Mariano Marcos Memorial Elementary School, Batac City, Ilocos Norte on Monday. Marcos, Jr voted with sister Irene Marcos, his son Ferdinand Alexander "Sandro" Marcos III, and incumbent Ilocos Norte Governor Matthew Marcos-Manotoc. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Isko Moreno casts vote in Tondo, Manila Presidential candidate Manila Mayor Isko Moreno Domagoso casts his vote in Precinct 257 in Magat Salamat Elementary School in Tondo, Manila on Monday. The 47-year-old Manila Mayor has been promoting his 10-point Bilis Kilos Economic Agenda, which aims to address poverty and unemployment issues among others. ABS-CBN NewsR

VP Leni waits her turn to vote in Magarao, Camsur Presidential candidate Leni Robredo falls in line with other voters at cluster precinct 28 in Carangcang Elementary School, Magarao, Camarines Sur on Monday. Robredo, who is the incumbent Vice President, hopes to uphold transparency and implement the full disclosure policy when elected as the country’s top executive. ABS-CBN News

Emergency Accessible Polling Precinct in voting centers Senior citizens and persons with disability vote at the Emergency Accessible Polling Precinct (EAPP) at the first floor of the Mines Elementary School in Brgy. Vasra, Project 6, Quezon City on Monday. Voting centers are mandated to establish EAPPs, a makeshift polling place located at the ground floor, to provide smooth access to PWDs, Senior Citizens and heavily pregnant women who need to cast their votes. Alec Corpuz, ABS-CBN News

Sen. Pacquiao votes in Sarangani Presidential candidate Sen. Manny Pacquiao casts his vote at Kiamba Central Elementary School in Sarangani province on Monday. Pacquiao’s campaign focused on addressing corruption, criminality, and poverty. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Long lines, defective machines in some precincts put Comelec in hot seat Voters use sample ballots to shield them from the heat as they line up outside Herminigildo Atienza Elementary School in Baseco, Tondo, Manila for the national and local elections on Monday. In some precincts, malfunctioning Vote-Counting Machines (VCMs) contributed to long lines as the process slowed down after some voters refused to leave their ballots without being scanned by the machines in their presence. Fernando G. Sepe Jr., ABS-CBN News

The vote that will determine the Philippines' future A mother casts her vote while cuddling her child at a polling precinct in Legarda Elementary School in Manila on May 9, 2022. Monday's election is regarded as one of the most hotly contested polls in the country's recent history. ABS-CBN News

Malfunctioning VCMs disenfranchise voters in QC Some voters affected by malfunctioning vote counting machines (VCMs) talk to an election officer at the Brgy. Teacher's Village East basketball court in Quezon City on Monday. The group wants to see their votes processed with a replacement VCM since two out of of three machines malfunctioned at the start of the voting period. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Voting for his successor in #Halalan2022 President Rodrigo Duterte casts his vote for the 2022 national and local elections at the Daniel R. Aguinaldo National High School in Davao City on Monday. Duterte has maintained his position of not endorsing any presidential candidate, even as his daughter Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte is the aiming for the vice presidency as the running mate of Ferdinand Marcos Jr. Ace Morandante, Presidential Photo