THE DAY IN PHOTOS: May 10, 2021

Keeping it COVID-safe in public transport Members of the Inter-Agency Council for Traffic (I-ACT) Special Task Force inspect passing public utility vehicles along Katipunan Avenue in Quezon City on Monday. The transportation department’s i-ACT conducted a fortified traffic law enforcement operation to ensure implementation of minimum health standards in public transportation to prevent spread of COVID-19. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Protest against Tokyo Olympics People protest against holding the Tokyo 2020 Olympics amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, as an Olympic test event for athletics is held inside Olympic Stadium (National Stadium) in Tokyo, Japan on Sunday, in this photo taken by Kyodo. A recent poll conducted on May 7-9 showed that nearly 60 percent of people in Japan want the Tokyo Olympics, which is set to open on July 23, canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Kyodo via Reuters

No swimming allowed in this Gubat The gates of Gubat sa Ciudad in Caloocan City remain closed on Monday, after the local government ordered its closure due to operations amid the Modified Enhanced Community Quarantine. Outdoor non-contact sports and other forms of exercise such as swimming are only allowed in areas placed under General Community Quarantine or the Modified General Community Quarantine, provided, that the minimum public health standards are observed. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Pregnant cat saved from fire in San Andres A firefighter saves a pregnant Puspin (Pusang Pinoy or Pinoy cat) from a burning house in Sagrada Pamilya corner Onyx Streets in San Andres, Manila on Monday. The cause of the fire is currently being investigated by Fire investigators. ABS-CBN News