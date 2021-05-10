Home > News MULTIMEDIA THE DAY IN PHOTOS: May 10, 2021 ABS-CBN News Posted at May 10 2021 11:53 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Here are the day's big stories in photos. Keeping it COVID-safe in public transport Members of the Inter-Agency Council for Traffic (I-ACT) Special Task Force inspect passing public utility vehicles along Katipunan Avenue in Quezon City on Monday. The transportation department’s i-ACT conducted a fortified traffic law enforcement operation to ensure implementation of minimum health standards in public transportation to prevent spread of COVID-19. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Protest against Tokyo Olympics People protest against holding the Tokyo 2020 Olympics amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, as an Olympic test event for athletics is held inside Olympic Stadium (National Stadium) in Tokyo, Japan on Sunday, in this photo taken by Kyodo. A recent poll conducted on May 7-9 showed that nearly 60 percent of people in Japan want the Tokyo Olympics, which is set to open on July 23, canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Kyodo via Reuters No swimming allowed in this Gubat The gates of Gubat sa Ciudad in Caloocan City remain closed on Monday, after the local government ordered its closure due to operations amid the Modified Enhanced Community Quarantine. Outdoor non-contact sports and other forms of exercise such as swimming are only allowed in areas placed under General Community Quarantine or the Modified General Community Quarantine, provided, that the minimum public health standards are observed. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Pregnant cat saved from fire in San Andres A firefighter saves a pregnant Puspin (Pusang Pinoy or Pinoy cat) from a burning house in Sagrada Pamilya corner Onyx Streets in San Andres, Manila on Monday. The cause of the fire is currently being investigated by Fire investigators. ABS-CBN News Beat that! Residents from nearby neighborhoods enjoy a dip at the waters of the river near the Wawa Dam in Rodriguez Rizal on Monday. People find ways to beat the heat as temperatures in the country reach scorching levels. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Read More: transport covid-19 IATF traffic Tokyo Olympics protest Gubat sa Ciudad locked quarantine violation MECQ Caloocan swimming physical distancing protocols violation cat saved San Andres fire firefighters heat cool Wawa river /video/news/05/11/21/octa-quarantine-ncr-plus/video/business/05/11/21/ph-shares-snap-6-day-losing-streak-climb-to-6317/video/news/05/11/21/ph-receives-its-first-batch-of-pfizers-covid-19-vaccine/video/news/05/11/21/covid-19-hospitals-in-iligan-city-getting-full/video/spotlight/05/10/21/carpio-says-duterte-sees-chinas-xi-as-personal-protector