THE DAY IN PHOTOS: May 9, 2023

MULTIMEDIA

Here are the day's top stories in photos.

Right on target Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales (left), accompanied by Prince William and Prince George of Wales (center), tries her hand at archery while taking part in the Big Help Out, during a volunteer service to renovate and improve a building at the 3rd Upton Scouts Hut in Slough, west of London on Monday. The newly ascended princes, following King Charles ascension to the throne, joined people across Britain who were asked to do their duty as the celebrations for the King's coronation drew to a close with a massive volunteering drive. Daniel Leal, AFP/pool

Metro's waste increased by 33 percent in five years Waste pickers, members of the Manila Estero Rangers, clear garbage from Estero San Miguel in Manila on May 9, 2023. A Commission on Audit report cited figures from the Metro Manila Development Authority (MMDA) saying the amount of waste in Metro Manila grew by 33.36 percent in five years, from 6,499,825.00 cubic meters in 2015 to 22,003,784.58 cubic meters in 2020. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Sudden downpour hits metro A student walks amid the sudden heavy downpour near Corazon Aquino Elementary School in Bataan Road, Quezon City on Tuesday. The intermittent rains in parts of the metro are a welcome relief from the heat. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

LOOK: Digital driver's license by DICT This is how the digital driver’s license card will look like. The Department of Information and Communications Technology will integrate this ID into the government’s "eGov PH app," which they plan to launch by June 2023. Jacque Manabat, ABS-CBN News

Just add water A child spits water while taking a dip at a makeshift pool at a community along NIA Road in Barangay Pinyahan, Quezon City on Tuesday. Despite the 39° heat index forecast issued by PAGASA, the agency also warned the public to be ready for moderate to heavy rain showers with lightning and strong winds due to a Low Pressure Area (LPA) spotted east of northeastern Mindanao. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News