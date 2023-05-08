THE DAY IN PHOTOS: May 8, 2023

MULTIMEDIA

Here are the day's top stories in photos.

PH Navy christens 2 new Fast Attack Interdiction Craft (FAIC) Two recently-delivered Fast Attack Interdiction Craft (FAIC) platforms of the Philippine Navy are christened simultaneously during formal blessing ceremonies of the Naval Shipyard at Naval Station Pascual Ledesma, Fort San Felipe, Cavite City on Monday. Similar with their predecessors, the Acero-class Patrol Gunboats of the Philippines Fleet's Littoral Combat Force, the two new platforms bear the names of Philippine Marine Corps heroes, BRP Gener Tinangag (PG903) and BRP Domingo Deluana (PG905). Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

PH coast guard deploys oil spill booms around MV Hong Hai Members of the Philippine Coast guard assist in the deployment of oil spill booms and absorbent pads around the MV Hong Hai 189 (center with orange hull visible) off the waters of Barangay Sisiman, Mariveles, Bataan. MV Hong Hai, which collided with MT Petite Soeur near Corregidor Island on April 28, capsized near the Sisiman lighthouse on Saturday morning, releasing between 30 and 50 liters of fuel and other mixed substances into the sea, according to PCG. Photo courtesy of Philippine Coast Guard

Kawit prepares for Independence Day Workers stand on bamboo scaffolding as they paint the Aguinaldo Shrine in Kawit, Cavite on Monday, ahead of the 125th Independence Day celebration. Gen. Emilio Aguinaldo declared Philippine Independence from Spain and officially presented the Philippine flag at Cavite el Viejo on June 12, 1898. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

South Korea protests against Fukushima nuclear dump South Korean monks perform the Buddhist praying act of Dharna - walking three steps and making one bow - to protest against Japan's disposal of Fukushima radioactive water during a rally against the visit of the Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Monday. Japan announced last month it will release 1.25 million tons of treated wastewater contaminated from the damaged Fukushima Nuclear Power Plant into the Pacific Ocean. Jeon Heon-Kyun, EPA-EFE