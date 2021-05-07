THE DAY IN PHOTOS: May 7, 2021

Travel restricted as Ramadan ends in Indonesia An aerial view of an empty Merak port on the first day of a national travel ban as Indonesia halts sea, land, air, and rail travel from May 6 to 17 for the Eid al-Fitr celebrations in Banten Province, Indonesia on Thursday. Millions traditionally travel at the end of the holy month of Ramadan, but the government restricted the movement of people to curtail the spread of the coronavirus. Galih Pradipta, Antara Foto/Reuters

Women in the corps Members of Lima Company's 3rd Recruit Training Battalion celebrate the ceremony on Thursday to become the first women to graduate as U.S. Marines in the 100 year history of Marine Corps Recruiting Depot in San Diego, California, U.S. Until now, all women enlistees in the Marine Corps trained at the East Coast boot camp in South Carolina and in segregated companies away from their male counterparts. The U.S. Congress ordered the Marines to fully integrate within a decade. Mike Blake, Reuters

Sleeping on the job? A man posing as President Rodrigo Duterte sleeps inside a mosquito net as a dig on the Chief Executive at a protest in front of the Chinese Consulate on Friday in Makati City. Members of various progressive groups are criticizing the President's friendly stance towards China as it continues incursions in the West Philippine Sea. Earlier this week, Duterte called "just a piece of paper" a 2016 arbitral ruling invalidating China's 9-dash-line claim to the South China Sea, the larger body of water that encompasses the Philippines' exclusive economic zone. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Remembering loved ones lost to COVID-19 Parishioners write messages to departed loved ones who fell victim to the COVID-19 pandemic at the freedom wall in front of Quiapo Church in Manila on Friday. The Manila archdiocese earlier set May 8 as a Day of Prayer to honor those who died due to COVID-19 and instructed parishes in the archdiocese to dedicate three days of “Holy Hour” in front of the Blessed Sacrament at 6pm for frontliners on May 5, for the sick on May 6, and for the dead on May 7. ABS-CBN News

Eleazar assumes PNP command Outgoing PNP chief Police Maj. Gen. Debold Sinas (L) salutes his successor Police Lt. Gen. Guillermo Eleazar after turning over the command saber and symbol of leadership, as Interior Secretary Eduardo Año looks on during the Change of Command ceremony held in Camp Crame on Friday. Eleazar, the sixth PNP chief under President Rodrigo Duterte’s term, will serve as head of the more than 220,000 strong police force for about 6 months as he reaches the PNP's mandatory retirement age of 56 on Nov. 13. Pool/ ABS-CBN News