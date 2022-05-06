THE DAY IN PHOTOS: May 6, 2022

On National Health Workers Day Public and private health workers from various hospitals gather in front of the Philippine General Hospital in Manila on May 6, 2022, in advance of National Health Workers Day, which is celebrated on May 7. The health workers are demanding for a P25,000 entry salary for Salary Grade 1 (SG1) health workers and the end to contractualization. ABS-CBN News

Patients flee as fire breaks out near hospital A nurse holds a newborn baby after a fire broke out near the Hospital ng Tondo on Abad Santos in Manila Friday. All patients were immediately transferred to Andres Bonifacio General Hospital as the fire reached second alarm. ABS-CBN News

Praying for a clean and honest #Halalan2022 A religious representative signs a board during an interfaith gathering for clean and honest elections in Manila on Friday, ahead of the May 9 local and national elections. The Catholic Bishops' Conference of the Philippines (CBCP) on the same day said Catholic leaders will toll the bells of their churches on election day to remind the faithful to vote, with CBCP President Pablo Virgilio David enjoining parishioners to pray for an honest and clean election that is free from threats, intimidation, and acts of violence. Chaideer Mahyuddin, AFP

Ready to take tourists for a ride 41-year old kutsero Gilbert Dela Cruz (R) waits for tourists looking for a ride aboard his brightly lit kalesa bearing the face of former president Ferdinand Marcos near the Ilocos Norte Provincial Capitol in Laoag City, Friday. The Marcos family remains popular in the region with son and namesake Ferdinand Marcos Jr. gunning for the presidency less than 40 years after his father was deposed and fled to Hawaii. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN news

Lacson woos supporters in final push for presidency Presidential candidate Senator Ping Lacson speak to supporters during his and his slate’s final rally for the upcoming national elections in Carmona, Cavite on Friday. Lacson, who has consistently lagged in presidential surveys, has repeatedly said this will be the last elections he will join. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News