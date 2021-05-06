THE DAY IN PHOTOS: May 6, 2021

MULTIMEDIA

Here are the day's top stories in photos.

Volcanic glow in Reykjavik The skyline of the Icelandic capital Reykjavik is seen with the glow from the lava coming out of a fissure near the Fagradalsfjall on the Reykjanes Peninsula Wednesday. The volcanic eruption on Iceland’s Reykjanes peninsula this weekend abruptly became volatile after remarkable stability since it began on 19 March, 2021, cycling between almost completely stopping, and then throwing lava up to 300 meters into the air which is clearly visible in the capital Reykjavik. Halldor Kolbeins, AFP

COVID-19 cases, deaths surge in Nepal Workers wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) work to extend the crematorium as the number of people who died from coronavirus disease (COVID-19) surges in Kathmandu, Nepal on Wednesday. India's outbreak spread across South Asia which prompted countries like the Philippines to impose restrictions to travelers coming from South Asian countries like Bangladesh, Pakistan, Nepal and Sri Lanka. Navesh Chitrakar, Reuters

Addressing PH's pork supply A vendor tends to her stall selling pork and other meat products at the Paco Market in Manila Thursday. The Senate has accepted a proposal made by the Department of Agriculture lowering tariffs on imported pork and agreed to reduce the minimum access volume (MAV)- the quantity of agricultural commodity that may be imported with a lower tariff- to 254,210 metric tons from 404,000 MT to arrest the inflationary impact of dwindling pork supply due to African Swine fever. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

BGC-Ortigas Road Link to open June 12 - DPWH Men continue to work on the Bonifacio Global City (BGC) - Ortigas Center Road Link Project in Pasig City on Thursday. The bridge, which is part of the EDSA decongestion program, is 81% finished and will be opened on June 12, toll-free, according to Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Secretary Mark Villar. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Banned meat and medical supplies from China found in Tondo compound Operatives of the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) , Bureau of Customs (BOC), Bureau of Permits, and the Manila Veterinary Inspection Board conduct a raid inside a compound in Juan Luna Street, Tondo Manila containing banned meat products and medical supplies on Thursday. Four cold storage facilities were discovered inside containing various pork and chicken products from China, along with several boxes of face masks, amounting to P15 million. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

No ID, No Aid Maria Lorena Ablao, 68, searches for her missing Senior Citizen ID card inside her home in Brgy. Sta Ana, Taytay, Rizal on Thursday. Not having her ID has prevented Ablao, who lives alone, from receiving government aid, prompting her to rely on the kindness of her neighbors for her basic necessities. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News