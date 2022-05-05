THE DAY IN PHOTOS: May 5, 2022

Dozens of subways closed as part of Beijing’s COVID-19 restrictions A subway staff member stands guard at the entrance of a closed subway station in the central business district in Beijing on Wednesday. Beijing closed dozens of subway stations on May 4, as Covid restrictions slowly constrict movement across the Chinese capital of over 21 million people. Jade Gao, AFP

ADB urged to end fossil fuel financing, transition to renewable energy Climate activists hold a protest outside the Asian Development Bank headquarters in Ortigas, Pasig City on Thursday to call for an end to all financing for fossil fuels and cancellation of ADB sovereign loans that bankroll fossil fuel projects. The group urged the financial institution to transition to clean and renewable energy. Jimmy A Domingo, ABS-CBN News

Comelec delivers official ballots in Manila Barangay officials unload boxes of official ballots from the Commission on Elections, delivered by F2 Logistics in front of the Manila City hall on Thursday. Around 65.8 million registered voters are expected to cast their votes in 106,174 clustered precincts in 81 provinces on May 9. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Wooing voters People pass by an overpass filled with campaign materials on Thursday, days before the 2022 national and local elections. The Commission on Elections (Comelec) on Wednesday said it accredited 338 foreign observers, including diplomats, who would monitor the elections “in the interest of honesty and transparency.” Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Campaigning for election through Santacruzan A member of the Akbayan Partylist interacts with a resident as they hold a Santacruzan house-to-house campaign in Quezon City on Thursday. Candidates running for national and local posts have 3 days left before the end of the campaign period on May 7 Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News