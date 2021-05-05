THE DAY IN PHOTOS: May 5, 2021

MULTIMEDIA

Here are the day's top stories in photos.

Disinfecting a quarantine facility in Navotas Health frontliners disinfect part of a quarantine facility along C4 Road in Navotas City on Wednesday. The city of Navotas reported 403 active cases out of the total 10, 541recorded COVID-19 cases, with 9,805 recoveries and 333 deaths as of May 4, 2021. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

NKTI opens modular hemodialysis center for COVID-19 patients The National Kidney and Transplant Institute opens its new off-site modular hemodialysis facility for COVID-19 patients in Quezon City on Wednesday. The off-site hemodialysis center houses 20 dialysis stations that would operate on 3 sessions per day and accommodate 60 patients. The center also includes 16 air-conditioned dormitory rooms that would accommodate 32 healthcare workers assisting COVID-19 patients. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Groups call for repatriation of Joma Sison Protesters from the League of Parents of the Philippines and Liga Independencia Pilipinas burn a tarpaulin bearing the image of Jose Maria Sison during a protest in front of the Dutch Embassy in Makati City on Wednesday. The group called for the expulsion and repatriation of the Communist Party of the Philippines founder from the Netherlands where he is recognized as a political refugee since 1988. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Home-service COVID-19 vaccination Francia Nolasco, 78, gets a shot of China's Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine at home, administered by health workers in Marikina on Wednesday. The Philippines logged a relatively low number of additional COVID-19 infections at 5,685 after five testing labs failed to submit data on time and fewer samples were received for testing over the weekend, according to the Department of Health. Eloisa Lopez, Reuters

Kapamilya heart lights up ABS-CBN compound The ABS-CBN compound in Quezon City lights up in the network’s colors on Wednesday, a year after the country's telecoms body shut down its free TV and radio operations despite assuring lawmakers it will be granted a provisional authority. The government's decision was criticized by press freedom advocates and affected as well the employment of thousands of the company's workers. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Showing support for ABS-CBN a year after shutdown Employees and press freedom advocates lead by the National Union of Journalists of the Philippines gather in front of the ABS-CBN Broadcasting Center in Quezon City on Wednesday, a year after the National Telecommunications Commission issued a cease and desist order against the network even after assuring lawmakers of a provisional authority to operate. Critics of the shutdown say it has severely affected the dissemination of information in the country especially during times of calamity as the network’s regional TV and radio stations were forced to close. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News