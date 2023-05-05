THE DAY IN PHOTOS: May 5, 2023

Turkey clears debris after 7.8 magnitude quake A photo taken with a drone shows a view of the city center after some wreckage were cleaned in Hatay, Turkey, Thursday. More than 50,000 people died and thousands more were injured after a 7.8 magnitude earthquake, followed by strong aftershocks, struck southern Turkey and northern Syria on Feruary 6, 2023. Erdem Sahin, EPA-EFE

Health workers push for 33K minimum wage Health workers stage a unity march along Recto Avenue in Manila on Friday. The group, composed of health workers from various private and public health institutions, are demanding recognition of health workers’ rights and welfare, which includes pay hike, job security and mass hiring in health care facilities. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Marcos visits Pentagon President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. (left) and US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin (center) greet dignitaries at a full honor cordon welcome ceremony at the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia, USA on Thursday. President Marcos, Jr. visited the United States capital after the US and Philippines conducted war drills amid tensions with China. Michael Reynolds, EPA-EFE

Fire hits commercial establishment in Sta. Ana, Manila Firefighters inspect a burnt-out building along Del Pan Street in Sta. Ana, Manila on Friday. The fire, which reached third alarm, is still under investigation according to the Bureau of Fire Protection. Jam Sta. Rosa, AFP

Hot day in Manila as heat index reaches 40 degrees Celsius People use umbrellas to shield themselves from the sun as they continue their activities at Plaza Miranda in Manila on Friday. The local government of Manila advised residents to take precaution as the highest recorded heat index (apparent temperature) in the city reached 40 degrees Celsius as of 12 noon. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

In search for missing rights defenders Members of Indigenous Peoples' organizations and rights groups protest the disappearance and arrest of IP rights defenders in front of the Commission on Human Rights in Quezon City on Friday. The families and colleagues of Dexter Capuyan, a Bontoc-Ibaloi-Kankanaey; and Bazoo de Jesus, a member of Task Force Indigenous Peoples-Philippines, sent an appeal to the public to help locate the two missing rights advocates, whom they lost contact since April 28. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News