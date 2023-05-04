THE DAY IN PHOTOS: May 4, 2023

MULTIMEDIA

Here are the day's top stories in photos.

Environmentalists time protest on ADB annual meeting Climate campaigners picket in front of the Asian Development Bank in Mandaluyong City on Thursday, in time with the institution's 56th annual meeting of its board of governors in South Korea from May 2 to 5. The protesters hit the ADB for continuing to finance gas projects despite its commitment to a planned phaseout of non-renewable energy in the Asia-Pacific region. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Trust your health worker A parent holds on tightly to her child as the girl gets vaccinated by Department of Health (DOH) personnel at the launch of its supplemental immunization activity, Chikiting Ligtas, at the Manila Zoo on May 4, 2023. The program aims to catch up on those who missed out entirely or partially on routine immunization on measles, rubella, and polio between 2019 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Add To List: Writers' pay hike People participate in a Writers Guild of America (WGA) picket line outside of the offices of Netflix Inc. in New York, New York, USA, on Wednesday. The WGA voted to go on strike this week, the group’s first walkout in 15 years, as the union and corporate entertainment companies have not been able to agree on proposed pay raises and changes to the industry’s business model. Justin Lane, EPA-EFE

LOOK: 'Magnificent 7' tycoons travel with Marcos to US to meet business leaders Seven representatives of some of the biggest business conglomerates in the Philippines travel to Washington DC in the United States to accompany President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.



From L-R: Kevin Andrew Tan, Lance Gokongwei, Enrique Razon, Teresita Sy-Coson, Jaime Augusto Zobel de Ayala, Sabin Aboitiz, Ramon Ang. The tycoons, who belong to some of the richest families in the Philippines, met with business leaders and expressed their full support for the Marcos administration. Republished from the Facebook page of Mr. Kevin Andrew Tan with permission.

Fresh batch of Sudan repatriates Additional 74 repatriates from war-torn Sudan arrive at the NAIA Terminal 1 from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Thursday. The new batch is part of around 300 Filipinos who have signified their intention to leave Sudan amidst the civil war. ABS-CBN News

The return of the clones Fans pose and chant slogans inside the Taipei Performing Arts Center during the Star Wars day celebration on Thursday in Taipei, Taiwan. Star Wars Day is celebrated every 4th of May by many fans in different parts of the world. Ritchie B. Tongo, EPA-EFE