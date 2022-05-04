THE DAY IN PHOTOS: May 4, 2022

MULTIMEDIA

Here are the day's top stories in photos.

Manila Police District prepares for election-related duties Members of the Manila Police District Command show high powered firearms during inspection of capabilities and personnel of MPD at the Quirino grandstand on Wednesday, in preparation for the May 9 national and local elections. PNP deployed around 40,000 police personnel for election-related duties nationwide with 5 days left before the national elections. ABS-CBN News

Deployment of security forces for May 9 election Officials inspect the troops as the Commission on Elections and the Philippine National Police hold a simultaneous Multi-Agency Send-Off and Turnover Ceremony of Security Forces (AFP, PNP, PCG DepEd, and Comelec) for the 2022 National and Local Elections at PNP Transformation Oval, Camp Crame, Quezon City on Wednesday.



Around 40,000 policemen and 40,000 members of the Armed Forces of the Philippines will be deployed to ensure security during the May 9 election, particularly in identified election hotspots. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Clergy: Pick candidates with good morals A group of Filipino bishops, priests, and deacons, known as the ‘Clergy for the Moral Choice’ (CMC), march towards the Comelec headquarters in Intramuros, Manila on Wednesday. The group formally endorsed the candidacy of Vice President Leni Robredo and Senator Kiko Pangilinan, and urged discernment among Filipino voters in selecting candidates on May 9. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Testing equipment as #Halalan2022 nears Poll workers do final testing and sealing of election equipment at the Tondo High School in Manila on Wednesday, a few days before Filipinos troop to voting precincts for the 2022 national elections. Commission on Elections Commissioner George Garcia discouraged voters from wearing shirts or paraphernalia with the faces or names of candidates at polling precincts on election day to avoid the possibility of being flagged by poll watchers since campaigning is prohibited on May 9. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

May the 4th be with you Star Wars fans parade during the Star Wars day celebration in Taipei, Taiwan on Wednesday. The Star Wars franchise is informally commemorated every May 4 as a play on the saying “May the force be with you” popularized in the franchise’s first film, Star Wars: A New Hope released 45 years ago. Ritchie B. Tong,EPA-EFE