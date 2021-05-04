THE DAY IN PHOTOS: May 4, 2021

More crematoriums rise in India Volunteers and relatives prepare to cremate the bodies of persons who died due to the coronavirus disease, at a crematorium ground in Giddenahalli village on the outskirts of Bengaluru, India on Sunday. The country has had more than 300,000 new cases since April 21 and more than 2,000 Covid-related deaths daily reported. Samuel Rajkumar, Reuters

Liverpool 'test concert' goes maskless, no distancing People attend a test music festival as part of a national research program assessing the risk of COVID-19 transmission in Liverpool, Britain on May 2, 2021. The first test concert was attended by 5,000 volunteers, who had agreed to act as guinea pigs for scientists studying the safety of mass events, crowded into a festival tent with no masks and no social distancing. Jason Cairnduff, Reuters

Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine rolls out in Manila Medical workers receive their first dose of the Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine at the Sta. Ana Hospital in Manila on Tuesday, as the Russian vaccine rolls out in five cities in Metro Manila. The first 15,000 doses arrived on Sunday and 3,000 doses each were distributed to five cities in Metro Manila. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Mexico city rail collapse leaves at least 15 dead, 70 injured Rescue workers gather at the site of a metro train accident after an overpass for a metro partially collapsed in Mexico City on Monday. Authorities say at least 15 people were killed and 70 injured in the accident. Pedro Pardo, AFP

Happy to be vaccinated against COVID-19 A health worker administers a first dose of the Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine to a senior citizen at a mall in Parañaque City on Tuesday. Over 1.6 million Filipinos have received their first vaccine dose while almost 290,000 have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, as of Sunday, as the government aims to inoculate 70 million by year’s end. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News