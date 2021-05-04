Home  >  News

THE DAY IN PHOTOS: May 4, 2021

ABS-CBN News

Posted at May 05 2021 12:01 AM

Here are the day's top stories in photos.

More crematoriums rise in India

Volunteers and relatives prepare to cremate the bodies of persons who died due to the coronavirus disease, at a crematorium ground in Giddenahalli village on the outskirts of Bengaluru, India on Sunday. The country has had more than 300,000 new cases since April 21 and more than 2,000 Covid-related deaths daily reported. Samuel Rajkumar, Reuters

Liverpool 'test concert' goes maskless, no distancing

People attend a test music festival as part of a national research program assessing the risk of COVID-19 transmission in Liverpool, Britain on May 2, 2021. The first test concert was attended by 5,000 volunteers, who had agreed to act as guinea pigs for scientists studying the safety of mass events, crowded into a festival tent with no masks and no social distancing. Jason Cairnduff, Reuters

Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine rolls out in Manila

Medical workers receive their first dose of the Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine at the Sta. Ana Hospital in Manila on Tuesday, as the Russian vaccine rolls out in five cities in Metro Manila. The first 15,000 doses arrived on Sunday and 3,000 doses each were distributed to five cities in Metro Manila. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Mexico city rail collapse leaves at least 15 dead, 70 injured

Rescue workers gather at the site of a metro train accident after an overpass for a metro partially collapsed in Mexico City on Monday. Authorities say at least 15 people were killed and 70 injured in the accident. Pedro Pardo, AFP

Happy to be vaccinated against COVID-19

A health worker administers a first dose of the Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine to a senior citizen at a mall in Parañaque City on Tuesday. Over 1.6 million Filipinos have received their first vaccine dose while almost 290,000 have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, as of Sunday, as the government aims to inoculate 70 million by year’s end. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

UP Gym converted into COVID-19 vaccination center

The University of the Philippines - Diliman in Quezon City converts its gymnasium into a COVID-19 vaccination center for university workers and members of its community on Tuesday. The center is completely manned by qualified volunteers, including university alumni. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

